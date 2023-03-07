https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7Q23MpoZg0



A Bruce Arians Pass Play Shows Why Jameis Winston Threw INTs In Bucs Offense, Tom Brady Altered It

A Bruce Arians Pass Play Shows Why Jameis Winston Threw INTs In Bucs Offense, Tom Brady Altered It

I happened on this playbook online and it’s a copy of the Bruce Arians Offense Playbook of 2016 for the Arizona Cardinals. This is the same playbook Coach Arians would bring to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jameis Winston in 2019 – the year he threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. One look at a play example from Arians’ playbook shows why Jameis Winston put up those numbers in 2019, and why Tom Brady altered the offense to more of a ball-control style in 2020.

The play I am referring to is called Bunch Right 62 Bench. It calls for a seven step drop by the quarterback, but there’s one obvious problem: the play does not have a receiver order system. Who do I throw to first and why? No notes. And there are no less than three receivers who have adjustable routes. It’s no wonder Carson Palmer threw 22 interceptions in that offense his first year, and then 14 interceptions in his 2016 year, before Arians was fired in 2017.

I think everyone should learn football and read this playbook before they jump on Jameis Winston for his play in his final year as a Bucs QB. This system is just plain awfully sloppy in its design. Another pass play called Trey Right Z PL 62 Semi F Angle is one I recall seeing the Bucs run with Arians and Winston. The problem is that, again, no 1, 2, 3, order of who the QB is to throw to, and on the weekside Arians sends the fullback into the passing lane of the Split End. That invites an interception from the outside linebacker.

Moreover, Arians has the Splt End running a 10 yard pattern, when the standard depth is 12 yards for that, and some move in and then up and then cutting out – not the simple pattern drawn.

Bruce Arians’ passing offense has a few interesting concepts, liethe Semi F Angle, but if I don’t know who the number one receiver is, it’s all a mix of people going here or there.

No wonder Tom Brady and Byron Leftwich redesigned it.

