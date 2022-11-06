https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1KhFiq1aBE



Oakland News Now Presents:

Black Panther Kills Namor #shorts (Comics Explained)

.

So Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever has a new trailer that gives us more insight into why there is a conflict between Wakanda and Atlantis. We don’t get all the details, but we get enough to know that Black Panther and the Wakandans are going to war with Namor and the Atlantians. But have you ever wondered why Namor and Black Panther hate each other so much in the first place? Well this video will explain the blood feud between Namor and Black Panther and why they hate each other so much!

▸ What is Secret Wars: Secret Wars is a 2015–16 comic book storyline published by Marvel Comics. It recalls the 1984–1985 miniseries of the same name. Released on May 6, 2015, the storyline includes a core Secret Wars miniseries, written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Esad Ribić, which picks up from where the “Time Runs Out” storyline running in The Avengers and New Avengers ended. The storyline involves the destruction of the Marvel Universe and various other alternate universes (including those seen in the Ultimate Marvel and Marvel 2099 imprints, the “Age of Apocalypse” storyline, the Marvel 1602 universe, and the “House of M” storyline), with each universe’s respective Earth combining with each other into Battleworld, a planet that exhibits the aspects of the various universes. The planet itself is divided in many territories that are mostly self-contained and where a “pocket universe” composed of a specific storyline or universe reside and evolve. Various versions of individual Marvel characters can be present multiple times on the Battleworld. For example, there is a Tony Stark present in many of the territories where the Kingdom of Manhattan has both the Earth-1610 and the Earth-616 versions, and many versions of Thor serve as a peace-keeping force. The stories depicted in the miniseries about each domain’s characters’ powers and personal histories vastly differ from the ones portrayed in the main Marvel universe(s).

