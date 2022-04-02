https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Qo0SkwMPlY



Body Language Analyst REACTS to WILL SMITH/CHRIS ROCK SLAP at 2022 Oscars. WAS IT STAGED?

Will Smith shocked the world when he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about the Oscar winning actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But was the confrontation real or staged? Learn expert level body language and behavior analysis and find out what to look for to know when people are lying to you!

TIMESTAMPS

00:22 Why did Will Smith Hit Chris Rock?

01:00 What is Jada Pinkett Smith Thinking?

02:20 What Can We Tell From Someone’s Hands?

06:12 Body Language of Chris Rock

08:30 What do Hands Behind the Back Indicate?

15:20 Why did Chris Rock say THAT?!

16:37 Body Language of Will Smith

24:33 Will Smith Speech Analysis

29:55 Will Smith’s strange choice of words

I do not own any of the footage of the 2022 Academy Awards. It is being used here under fair use law for reaction and education purposes

