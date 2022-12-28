https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wd-sCD6nm0



Oakland News Now Presents:

Christmas Day Waffle House Fight In Madison Georgia Not Austin,Jan Stevens Avenger Fighting Manager?

.

Christmas Day Waffle House Fight In Madison Georgia Not Austin, Is Jan Stevens Avenger Fighting Manager?

A Christmas Day 2022 Waffle House Fight was the focus of a number of viral videos and social media photos. Now, everyone wants to the name of the fighting Waffle House Manager.

First. some housekeeping: the fight wasn’t in Austin, Texas, contrary to posts and blogs like The Daily Caller. It was in Madison, Georgia. Second, two people were arrested: Alexis Shaianne Smith and Roderick Ramone Brown. But not the fist-fighting chair-catching Avengers-era blonde white woman behind the counter. As it happens, she’s the manager.

A search revealed that a woman named Jan Stevens is the manger of the only Waffle House in Madison, Georgia. It’s not confirmed if the Buzzfile listing is current but the page has a 2022 copyright: the listing itself is without a date.

Whatever the case its clear the police gave her a break even though video shows Jan was as much thirsting for a fight as the black women. That said the brawl can’t be said to be racial because a black female Waffle House worker was also throwing punches!

But social media only cares about one thing: the fists of fury, chair-catching, “You want some of this?” attractive blonde Waffle House Manger who observers on Twitter believe is a necessary employee to have considering how customers like to fight in that establishment.

What a crazy world.

Waffle House should give Jan Stevens a raise for hazardous duty pay.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.