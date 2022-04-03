https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKkJYewvXyM



Oakland News Now Blog –

Don’t Leave Like You Came! – Bishop T.D. Jakes

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner where the Channel Name appears. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

The labels placed on you don’t fit you anymore. Somewhere along the way, you got comfortable living within those constraints, but today you’ve been charged to break out of the graveyard of your past. You were counted out, but as you shake yourself loose from every dead situation, you will never be the same. No longer will you stay chained to who you used to be. In this season, you’re stepping into a new dimension that will require you to reintroduce yourself.

Subscribe to the official T.D. Jakes Ministries channel to stream our latest messages, your favorite sermons from over the years, and much more.

Hit the 🛎 Notification Bell so that you never miss our most recent video.

Message: Don’t Leave Like You Came!

Scripture: Mark 5:2-20 KJV

Speaker: Bishop T.D. Jakes

Date: March 27, 2022

Attach your seed to this anointing, sow into good soil! http://bit.ly/2Tx7cFw or text TDJM [space] and dollar amount to 28950 [Example: TDJM 50 (for a donation of $50)]

Follow Bishop T.D. Jakes on Social Media:

Instagram: https://ift.tt/f4LWFdN

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/bishopjakes

Facebook: https://ift.tt/qSKrwgC

Access sermons, conferences, and more exclusive content:

TDJ OnDemand: https://ift.tt/rj5oAgt

Bishops Village: https://ift.tt/8c0uQ6A

#DontLeaveLikeYouCame #TDJOnline #SundayService #TrustingFaithForPersonalGrowth #StartingANewChapterInLife

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNowBlog.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

via IFTTT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKkJYewvXyM