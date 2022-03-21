Elaine Brown Heads Women Leaders At Powerful Women of The Bay Award

In Celebration of Women’s History Month Women Leaders, CEO’s, Entrepreneurs to receive Powerful Women of the Bay Award

Oakland, CA – A tribute to Bay Area female executives and business owners’ returns when the highly anticipated 13th annual Powerful Women of the Bay, (PWOTB) awards luncheon, will convene on Friday, March 25th, in celebration of Women’s History Month. Annually, PWOTB bestows honor upon women in the San Francisco – Bay Area who make outstanding strides within their community. This year’s event will be uniquely offered in-person and live-streamed for those to enjoy in the comfort of their homes and workplace. The in-person event location is Scott’s Pavilion in Jack London Square, with a reception at 11:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon and awards program from 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m. All in-person attendees are required to be fully vaccinated and comply with the County of Alameda health mandates and limits. Organizational details may be found at http://powerfulebwomen.com

Founder and organizer, Cathy D. Adams (pictured above) says of this affair, “Powerful Women of the Bay exemplifies the accomplishments of prestigious cohorts–amazing women leaders who are passionate about educating, empowering and connecting women in business and community.” In previous years, this annual event has drawn more than 300 attendees from entrepreneurs, small business owners to corporate executives. This year’s honorees are:

Elaine Brown, Co-Developer, 7th & Campbell Development, Former Chairwoman of the Black Panther Party

Nykole Prevost, Vice President, Sr. Business Consultant, J.P. Morgan Chase

Dr. Shirley M. Collado, PhD., President and CEO, College Track

Lindsey Barenz, President, Oakland Roots

Hillary Blout, Esq., Founder and Executive Director of the national nonprofit For The People

Tamika Greenwood, Director Government and Community Relations BART

Samantha Wise, PG&E AASEG Board and Community Enrichment ORG, Executive Director, Dr. C. Diane Howell PWOTB Entrepreneur Award Recipient

Noelle Bonner, CEO/Principal Bonner Communications, PWOTB Innovator Award Recipient

Mistress of ceremony is Sandra Varner, Founder and President of August Varner Media, LLC. In 2021, Varner received PWOTB’s Dr. C. Diane Howell Entrepreneur Award.

Additionally:

PWOTB is committed to introducing young, intelligent, and ambitious women to the roles of leadership. Annually, a very special tribute is presented to an accomplished emerging business leader under the age of 45, to spotlight their achievements and offer support for their efforts to make a difference in our communities.

Supporters of this event assist in funding deserving scholarships for young aspiring women who are participants in our fiscal partners’ Training Institute for Leadership Enrichment’s public policy leadership fellowship. Information on their involvement can be found at http://www.bwopatileleads.org/.

PWOTB’s community partner is The Training Institute for Leadership Enrichment (TILE), a nonprofit organization created under the leadership of Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA). TILE’s work is to increase the number of African American women in public leadership across California. TILE’s vision is to create a world where African American women see themselves as changemakers and formally engage in the processes to craft new, and refine existing, public policies for social change to benefit communities of color.