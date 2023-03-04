https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwZpXN81lj4



Ep.2.07: “Who Do You Think Yar?” with Denise Crosby

Season 2, episode 7 is here. Our guy Dominic is still home, getting better. Connor, Mark, and Erica talk with the iconic Denise Crosby, known for playing Tasha Yar in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

We learn about Denise’s childhood, her hippy VW Bus accident in Mexico. How she was blah on modeling (but loved Europe), why she posed for Playboy, and why she wanted to leave Star Trek. She produced two movies (and is producing a 3rd) about being Trek Fans: “Trekkies” and “Trekkies 2.” Wash’s new pot is catching on. Erica gets some fan questions in, Connor and Denise play for Patreon Member Slacktwaddle in this week’s Star Trek Trivia, and Denise plays “Stuck on a Deserted Island with Connor Trinneer.” It’s another badass actress episode of Shuttlepod Show.

