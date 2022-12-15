https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrB29eFHqF4



George Holland, Sr. NAACP Oakland Pres Interview On Call For Recount Of Oakland Mayoral Election

George Holland, Sr. NAACP Oakland President Interview On Call For Recount Of Oakland Mayoral Election

From the NAACP Press Release:

The Oakland NAACP has heard from many community and NAACP members regarding issues pertaining to the November 8, 2022, election. Members, including many seniors, expressed frustration with the lack of voter education provided by the County Registrar’s office around ranked choice voting and the lack of information regarding the change from selection of three candidates to five in the City of Oakland’s Mayoral race. Many of them have also expressed concern that in the case of a very close election, even in the event of a difference of very few votes, that there is no automatic recount under any circumstance in Alameda County. They were also discouraged by the fact that the cost is likely to be well over $100,000 for an individual or community led recount process according to Alameda County officials.

The Oakland NAACP, supported by California-Hawaii State NAACP President Rick Callender, is committed to making sure every vote counts in Oakland and across the country. The NAACP has historically engaged in canvassing efforts, deployed poll workers, and certified poll watchers around the country. These activities performed by NAACP volunteers to help voters resolve problems are often done at great peril to themselves and their families. We urge any voter who has experienced any issues or barriers to voting in this election or any election to document their issue and contact the Alameda County Registrar of voters and the Oakland NAACP.

The November 8, 2022, election had several issues that should have been addressed by a fair recount process such as:

• This election was decided by only 677 votes or less than 1%

• About 3,000 votes were considered overvotes and not counted, (Voter selected

more than one candidate in the same ranking)

• About 5,000 ballots from Oakland failed to have any selection for Mayor

• About 11,000 votes were exhausted (Voter failed to rank additional candidates)

Based on the closeness of this race and no automatic recount process the Oakland NAACP supports community calls for a recount in this election. We also demand that the County Registrar of Voters create and implement a voter education plan that specifically addresses the needs of historically marginalized groups, the African American community, and our seniors. Many of our seniors who fought for the right for every voter to have their vote counted felt silenced in this election and the Registrar must take responsibility and correct this inequity in the voting process by engaging in voter education efforts and supporting community calls for a recount in this election.

Ranked Choice Voting appears to have caused a disparate impact on Blacks and other minority voters, effectively reducing their participation. Many Blacks and other minority voters’ expressed confusion and frustration with the process. This trend grew significantly among elderly voters, many who bravely fought for the rights of Black people to vote in the 60’s and take their voting responsibility seriously. The NAACP proudly calls many of these freedom fighters our members.

An election decided by less than 700 RCV votes should, in our view, trigger an automatic recount held by the Alameda County Registrar’s Office. Since they are not required to do so, the NAACP supports efforts from the Black community to exercise their rights to request an official recount.

