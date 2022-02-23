Heads up: North Avenue will be closed for construction starting today

Your video, if suitable, will be uploaded to Zennie62 YouTube for Broadcast over our channel. We will share 50 percent of the monthly adrevenue from it with you, if any is generated.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaVqejzIAk0 Oakland News Now Presents: Drunk Nikolas Cassadine French Kisses Esme Prince His Son’s Evil Girlfriend On General Hospital . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s … Read More

https://youtu.be/XaUc1mkqfqk Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this content. Golden State Warriors In 2022 NBA Finals Now Please Return With … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2yIieWJOt4 Oakland News Now – Warriors Coach Steve Kerr gives angry, emotional statement on Texas school shooting – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://youtu.be/TZle9Z_R-UQ Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this content. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference At 2022 NFL Spring League … Read More

https://youtu.be/GpIoR7jSjAo Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this content. AJC Reporter On Falcons D. Orlando Ledbetter Interview At 2022 NFL … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCSUhaw2aWk Oakland News Now Presents: Greg Hodge, Loren Taylor, Peter Liu, Other Oakland Mayor’s Race Candidates Can Learn From Ted Dang . A vlog by the YouTube channel named in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N10LAE8cEzE Oakland News Now Blog – Valley Memorial Medical Center Las Vegas Nevada Needs Non-Abusive Elderly Outpatient Policy – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

Las Vegas – Hope everyone’s well. I am writing this (and will livestream it) from Las Vegas, where I have been for the 2022 NFL Draft, and brought my Mom … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DU1IB9EGW1w Oakland News Now Blog – Leigh Steinberg Interview On 2022 NFL Draft Las Vegas And His Clients – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://youtu.be/SeyMKLZgm5w&t=21s Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this content. John Reimann Oakland Mayoral Candidate Visits Ukraine Shares Experience With Zennie … Read More

https://youtu.be/09DvPuUbx-g Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this content. Ketanji Brown Jackson 1st Black Female Supreme Court Justice In U.S. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTTiOy5z3Wo Oakland News Now Blog – Paul Canales – Chef and Owner of Duende Interview On Oakland Restaurant Week – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RWZioKB350Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of … Read More

KPIX Channel 5 Sports Anchor Vernon Glenn Gives Shout-Out To Zennie62Media CEO Zennie Abraham For The Most Influential African American / Black Sports Executives In The SF Bay Area List … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClXugt-EcNw Oakland News Now – Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez: WWE NXT, May 31, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfBU1s4ZonA Oakland News Now – Extra Smoke: Jamal Crawford | Lob City Clippers, State Of NBA, Retirement | SHOWTIME Basketball – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFrAiz8XsLw Oakland News Now – Inside the numbers: Gas prices continue to go up – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXUnnkIJqGc Oakland News Now – Roderick Strong gives The Creed Brothers an ultimatum: WWE NXT, May 31, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohk9HU6DjCw Oakland News Now – Twins vs. Tigers Game Highlights (5/31/22) | MLB Highlights – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6uqHmfZxyw Oakland News Now – Only On 13: Lauderdale County sheriff discusses Casey White, Vicky White escape – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3Fht2Vl3VE Oakland News Now – The City of Berkeley, California needs more Gay Strip Clubs – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ToHAscQhE4 Oakland News Now – 7 candidates vying to be the next San Diego County Sheriff – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSBkhJQbe-g Oakland News Now – Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar have final meeting: WWE NXT, May 31, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFR8O7YVe84 Oakland News Now – J&K: Hindu Teacher Rajni Bala Shot Dead By Terrorists In Kulgam; Family Demands #JusticeForRajni – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2G-pGhy2ZE Oakland News Now – La Jolla burglaries may be linked to theft ring – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqc2BiTNFMA Oakland News Now – KERO 23 ABC News Bakersfield Latest Headlines | May 31, 7pm – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o71NfmEqvoY Oakland News Now – Roxanne Perez has prepared for this life-changing moment: WWE NXT, May 31, 2022 – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3m2fTYMXfk Oakland News Now – Ambulance contract details reviewed in Santa Barbara County – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DcdCfS9utU Oakland News Now – Covid 19 Mumbai Outbreak : Corona चे आकडे मुंबईत पुन्हा का वाढू लागलेत? – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the … Read More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMo_LWVw-dY Oakland News Now – Tennis Highlights | Best moments of Rafael Nadal thrilling four-set win over no.1 Novak Djokovic – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo … Read More