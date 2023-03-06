https://youtu.be/krJfTS9YrtM

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker 2023 NFL Draft Victim Of Greg Cosell Misinformation Along With NFL Reporter TJAY Jones

Folks, NFL Films Greg Cosell did it again: committed another factual error about an NFL Draft- bound player.

Last year it was Greg Cosell’s hilarious claim that Georgia Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis was not a power pass rusher; a statement that Davis himself disputed at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. This time it was Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker.

Greg Cosell claimed to NFL reporter TJAY Jones that “Hooker came from a system that makes throws much easier. He more than likely wont play this year, but he does have a skillset that can translate.”

Completely baseless. But viewers were led to believe that Cosell implied Hooker played in a Bill Walsh style offense that gives easy throws whereas a simple Internet search would reveal Hooker played in an Airraid Offense like that of Mike Leach, who Coach Josh Hupel played in as a quarterback.

The Airraid Offense is an attack passing offense not designed for ball control. The throws can take downfield accuracy, and are not easy.

Why Cosell does this – make statements easily refutable by search and are potentially damaging to a player’s NFL Draft stock – is beyond my understanding. Greg has to fact-check himself.

