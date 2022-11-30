Howard Terminal: Oakland Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao’s Political Problems Could Cement A’s Las Vegas Move

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEu-D1c5CcE



Howard Terminal: Oakland Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao's Political Problems Could Cement Las Vegas Move

Ok, so riddle me this. How likely is it that a major sports league like Major League Baseball would be inclined to build a new stadium for its’ Oakland A’s when the Mayor Elect Sheng Thao..,

1) Is under investigation by the City of Oakland Public Ethics Commission for forcing one of her City Council staffers to work on her campaign for the Mayor’s Office?

2) Focus of a lawsuit claiming that she received special treatment from the City Clerk’s Office allowing her to get her paperwork filed, even though it was delivered at the last minute and would have missed the deadline not for a time-stamp adjustment.

3) The voting outcome recipient of a suspiciously quiet change in Alameda County Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) such that two more choices were added to the three choices, thus bringing the total to five, and changing the RCV algorithm, yet the Registrar has not made the programming alterations public.

4) All of the above setting the stage for widespread talk of a recall vote that would cause a new race for Mayor of Oakland that would not use Alameda County Ranked Choice Voting, and introduce the very real possibility Sheng would have the shortest mayoral career in Oakland’s history, but leave Howard Terminal without clear political leadership.

From the view of this long time blogger, vlogger, City of Oakland consultant, and Mayor’s Aide, the answer is “not very likely”. What makes the entire situation even worse is that Mayor Elect Thao has conducted herself as if none of the problems exist, and if she just gives speeches, maybe that will wash away the bad juju that comes with the events listed above.

No other Mayor of Oakland has ever entered office under a cloud as dark as the one over Sheng’s head right now. And the saddest part of all is Oakland really does need leadership that’s more focused on helping the have-nots than the haves.

And that, and raising more money than any other candidate, was what got Sheng to the place of being one of the top candidates for the office of Mayor of Oakland. But what got her to “Mayor-Elect” is bugging a lot of people. For me, those problems are the result of a change in someone I and others have been acquainted with for about eight years. From the perspective of those wanting to hope for a better future, by not addressing her mistakes head on, Sheng runs the risk of having to deal with them down the road.

To her defence, what can Sheng do but, well, her job? She could not hide from her problems, admit her mistakes, and ask for help. She could point to the greater problem of the very bad condition that Oakland’s in that’s far larger than her political issues and ask for Oaklanders to circle the wagons. She could reach out to LeAna Powell and appologize for the way she treated her, and then at least offer her a job, even if Powell doesn’t take it. All of those and more actions should be done by Sheng, if only to show the Oakland A’s and Major League Baseball that she’s serious about maintaining the A’s and builing Howard Terminal Ballpark – by taking her own political issues off the table by dealing with them. That’s what leaders do; she’s not doing it.

Sheng’s opening press conference consisted of a small group of supporters. It was a bad job coupled by the fact that it was done on the same day the current Mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf, was holding a press event of her own. Way to bring Oakland together, Sheng.

Additional: some think that questioning RCV makes those like myself look like GOP vote-deniers. I say it’s the opposite. The Alameda County Democrats run the risk of sending the message that a hinky vote is OK as long as it helps the most popular wings of the party against the less popular ones. As much as I want a policy landscape that helps us overcome our socio-economic problems, I don’t want it done in an unethical way. I trust there are others who agree. For all of its issues, the GOP members at least don’t eat each other, even as much as we Democrats might want them to. Democrats must do right by each other.

Stay tuned.

