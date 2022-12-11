https://youtu.be/TGLnV6GuEX0

Is John Cramm The Wyndham Hotels Colorado Springs Man Who Bullied Mark Curry In Racist Incident?

This started when a fan on Zennie62 YouTube named cheeserdane wrote that the man who harassed famed Oakland Comic Mark Curry was someone he knew: “That’s my former boss John Cramm”, our fan wrote.

A little Internet searching brought up a Linkedin post with a John Cramm who was the Director of Engineering at the same Mining Exchange Wyndham Hotels Colorado Springs hotel, and held that job for the last five months. More searching turned up a photo from 2020, with a somewhat younger looking man of the same name. The basic comparison between images in Mr. Curry’s video and the Facebook photo points to a rapidly aged John Cramm.

If that is, indeed, the same person who bothered Mr. Curry, then I say the hotel needs to get him some medical attention. He looks really thin and like he has been sickly. So, it’s a far bet that, if it’s him, whatever he’s going through might be resulting in some prickly behavior.

Meanwhile, if John Cramm is the person who did the bad bullying to Mark Curry, the other question is why is the Mining Exchange Wyndham Hotels Colorado Springs “Director of Engineering” playing security and where is the concierge?

Stay tuned.

