Is Theft Of Neena Joiner’s Feelmore Adult Store Because Of Oakland City Council D4, Ye Controversy?

https://youtu.be/7EjcTJ4DFNI

Is Theft Of Neena Joiner’s Feelmore Adult Store Because She’s Running For Oakland City Council D4, Ye Controversy?

20 hours ago Saturday dawn, Neena Joiner’s Feelmore Store at 17th and Telegraph was robbed and $1,000 of cash and Jewelry were stolen.

This Vlogger wonnders if her run for the Oakland City Council District Four Seat and the recent controversy over her retweet of content by Ye caused too much of the wrong attention?

The bright side is this could give Neena Joiner the Oakland City Council Seat, as this feels like a Dan Kalb moment. On October 12, 2012, Dan Kalb was robbed at gun point. He was also running for Oakland City Council District One Seat. Amy Lemly was the massive front runner but Rank Choice Voting gave the job to Dan Kalb.

Stay tuned.

