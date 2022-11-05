https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QwZztsaz_k

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Janani Ramachandran For Oakland City Council’s Campaign Manager Otto Pippenger Is A Communist?

Well. not sure how this got by me but I guess that’s why we have Twitter and accounts like Match Analysis @MatchAnalysis to keep us informed. Even though I am a fan of both Oakland City Council District Four Seat Candidates Janani Ramachandran and Leena Joiner, it is this news about her campaign manager and his love for Communist ideology that has me concerned because they’re against the freedoms we fight to protect in America.

Here is what Match Analysis wrote on Twitter:

Could you comment on your campaign manager’s best wishes to the Communist Party of China, his admiration of Vladimir Lenin, & his advocacy for entryism (placing Marxist candidates in office through subterfuge)? Otto Pippenger’s account was taken private in the last 24 hours.

It also calls into question the kind of people Janani Ramachandran might bring into her office if she were elected. Could Janani Ramachandran bring in spies and have them embedded in Oakland Government as a spring board to other American government operations? It’s fair to ask what seems to be a far out question.

Now, it’s not and Janani Ramachandran has not answered it, and it’s going to follow her into Oakland City Hall.

Ok, let’s get perspective: this is Oakland. We’ve had all kinds of backers of efforts the outside world thinks are subversive. But this is different: it’s Communist China. And maybe it is much about nothing, but that’s a dream. It’s about something that’s ultimately anti-American.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video search uploads a video from a search for Oakland City Council vlogs, it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.