John Klein OPD Wont Delay Arrest Til After Election So Oakland Ethics Com Sheng Thao News OK

On Facebook Oaklander John Klein wrote: Zennie Abraham Your ’Whataboutism’ is duly noted. Fife isn’t running in this cycle so the Commission should do its job, as it should with Thao. It is unethical (and smells of politization) for the Commission to announce the investigation 10 days before the election. It unfairly plays into the hands of political opponents while not allowing the time or the proper forum, ie, to the Commission itself, for Thao to respond. The Commission should have acted much sooner or ‘bit the bullet’ and postpone the announcement.

My response is its not unethical for the Oakland Police to arrest an elected official before an election, so the Oakland Public Ethics Commission should do its job, and did, and is doing. Let’s face it. You like Sheng Thao for mayor and don’t care that she violated the employee rights of a black woman. That’s how it seems to me.

By contrast I didn’t back Sheng at all (I personally back Ignacio and my firm has his backer PAC as client) at any time, because friends told me how she had become a monster and was throwing people under the bus in politics in Oakland.

The way she treated LeAna Powell, a black working mother, is an example of how terrible Sheng Thao has become. That Oaklanders allow Sheng to be racist toward LeAna Powell explains why majority of homeless are black in Oakland.

Stay tuned.

