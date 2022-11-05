Las Vegas Raiders At Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report For Friday Nov 4 2022
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Status Report
QUESTIONABLE
LB Divine Deablo (back, wrist), DT Neil Farrell (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
LB Divine Deablo (back, wrist)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
WR Davante Adams (illness), DT Neil Farrell (knee), WR Mack Hollins (heel), TE Darren Waller (hamstring), CB Sam Webb (hamstring, back)
Thursday
LB Divine Deablo (back, wrist), DT Neil Farrell (knee), WR Mack Hollins (heel), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
Friday
LB Divine Deablo (back, wrist), DT Neil Farrell (knee), WR Mack Hollins (heel), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
QB Derek Carr (back)
Thursday
WR Davante Adams (illness), QB Derek Carr (back), LS Trent Sieg (ankle), G John Simpson (ankle), CB Sam Webb (hamstring, back)
Friday
WR Davante Adams (illness), QB Derek Carr (back), LS Trent Sieg (ankle), G John Simpson (ankle), CB Sam Webb (hamstring, back)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Status Report
QUESTIONABLE
WR Jamal Agnew (knee)
Practice Report
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
WR Jamal Agnew (knee)
Thursday
WR Jamal Agnew (knee)
Friday
WR Jamal Agnew (knee)
