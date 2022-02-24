GO To Oakland News Now Blog HOME

League of Women Voters

League Of Women Voters Partners With Lyft To Get Out The Vote In 2022

Zennie Abraham

WASHINGTON— The League of Women Voters and Lyft today announced a partnership to provide access to transportation to the polls on Election Day. Through its LyftUp Voting Access Program, Lyft will offer free and discounted rides for the upcoming midterm elections on November 8. The League has partnered with Lyft previously in 2018 and 2020. 

“Transportation should never be a barrier to exercising the right to vote,” said Virginia Kase Solomón, CEO of the League of Women Voters. “We are excited to partner with Lyft to make voting in this year’s midterm elections more accessible for everyone. Access to affordable and reliable transportation can be a challenge, especially for those in underserved communities, and providing free or discounted rides to the polls helps remove that barrier.”

“We believe that everyone who wants to get to the polls should be able to do so – regardless of income, zip code, or political affiliation,” said Celia Moreno, Social Impact Specialist at Lyft. “We’re proud to partner with the League of Women Voters to reduce transportation barriers for voting this election year.” 

The League of Women Voters is working to reach millions of voters ahead of the 2022 General Election, through an integrated Women Power Democracy plan to register, educate and turn out a historic number of voters. LWV is encouraging all Americans to make a plan to vote this year. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that is committed to empowering voters and expanding voting rights to ensure everyone is fairly represented in our democracy. For the League’s one-stop-shop of election information, visit our award-winning VOTE411.org for voting resources, including election dates, early voting options, candidate information and polling locations.

