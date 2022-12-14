https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZHO6bc-bBY



Live Interview With Tim Dupuis Alameda County Registrar On Oakland Mayoral Election RCV Voting

Live Interview With Tim Dupuis Alameda County Registrar On Oakland Mayoral Election RCV Voting Thursday, December 14th, 1:30 PM EST.

Tim Dupuis, The Alameda County Registrar and Chief Information Officer with Alameda County, was kind enough to stop by virtually and explain to the public and the Zennie62Media / Zennie62 YouTube audience the vote tally process and address question raised by me regarding an rather interesting and seeming quirk in the runs.

This is Tim’s platform.

Here is the Oakland News Now post I will base my question from: Oakland Mayoral Race Ranked Choice Voting Used Dominion Voting Device With 9 Security Problems: https://ift.tt/AkBP0ZJ

Join us.

Stay tuned.

