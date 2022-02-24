GO To Oakland News Now Blog HOME

Longtime OUSD Preschool Will Honor Native Americans with Special Event on Friday

Zennie Abraham

Oakland – Hintil Kuu Ca Child Development Center (preschool) will honor its Native American Heritage in a special event on Friday, February 18. It will be a Native celebration that includes Jessie Gonzalez of the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, to honor the school site before major work begins on the campus.
 
Hintil Kuu Ca – which is a Pomo phrase meaning “Indian children’s house” – began as a school community half a century ago with significant representation from local indigenous peoples, and retains history, culture, artifacts, and energy from the Native community. Prior to breaking ground on a new play structure and doing major work to improve the grounds for the students and staff, and for the Laurel CDC’s temporary move to the site, the staff discussed how to honor the school appropriately before making any major changes. Ms. Dolores, the lead teacher who is also a member of the Native community, consulted with tribal elders and connected with Jessie Gonzales of the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians.
 
There will be Pomo dancing, a ceremony to bless and acknowledge the site, and other honoring of the site, its heritage, and indigenous peoples. Media is welcome to cover this event.

