Longtime OUSD Preschool Will Honor Native Americans with Special Event on Friday

Oakland – Hintil Kuu Ca Child Development Center (preschool) will honor its Native American Heritage in a special event on Friday, February 18. It will be a Native celebration that includes Jessie Gonzalez of the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, to honor the school site before major work begins on the campus.
Hintil Kuu Ca – which is a Pomo phrase meaning “Indian children’s house” – began as a school community half a century ago with significant representation from local indigenous peoples, and retains history, culture, artifacts, and energy from the Native community. Prior to breaking ground on a new play structure and doing major work to improve the grounds for the students and staff, and for the Laurel CDC’s temporary move to the site, the staff discussed how to honor the school appropriately before making any major changes. Ms. Dolores, the lead teacher who is also a member of the Native community, consulted with tribal elders and connected with Jessie Gonzales of the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians.
There will be Pomo dancing, a ceremony to bless and acknowledge the site, and other honoring of the site, its heritage, and indigenous peoples. Media is welcome to cover this event.
Zennie62Media, Inc. is proud to present this new section of Oakland News Now Blog. Called "Famous And Notable People In And From Oakland, California", it presents a kind of short list of people we call Oaklanders. Some of them, like Tom Hanks, are nationally known. Others, like Mary Morris Lawrence and Former Oakland Mayor Elihu Harris, are locally and regionally known.
Mary Morris Lawrence: America's First Female Photojournalist
As I write this I'm sitting here watching the funeral for Senator Ted Kennedy and preparing myself to attend the memorial service for Mary Morris Lawrence.
This is a hard day. To start, it's a day that marks the passing of two incredible people; one I never got to personally know, the other I did personally know. Both changed the society they were in.
It's hard for me to accept the passing of Mary because her spirit was so powerful I can't see her as anything but here and alive. I suppose that's why it took me so long to write anything about this moment. Aside from the fact that this has been my sixth memorial or funeral this year, it's just something that's plain hard to acknowledge.
Mary was America's first female photojournalist, and one who knew many, from Orson Wells to Humphrey Bogart. But to me, Mary was always the bright buzzing light in the room that could make one statement which cut through all of life's crap and got to the point: "Zennie. I want to talk to you about that ridiculous column you wrote," she's loudly say at some gathering.
Orson Wells and Carl Sanburg (Mary Morris Lawrence)
At the time from 1993 to 1996 I was a columnist for The Montclarion here in Oakland, and like today, I weighed in with my opinions on Oakland, politics, news, and sports (tech came later). Mary read my work and kept me in check, and I loved every second of it.
Mary was hard to miss. You felt her presence in the room. For me, she was the closest thing to royalty in Oakland.