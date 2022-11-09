https://youtu.be/xzmak8tciHo

Loren Taylor Is The New Mayor Of Oakland Beating Sheng Thao 53.28 % To 46.72 % In Rank Choice Voting

Congratulations to Loren Manuel Taylor, who rode the wave of political financing from now former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and private bundlers like John Bliss to withstand the furious campaign produced by the win-at-all-cost Oakland City Council District 4 Candidate Sheng Thao.

Overall I have to say that Treva Reid had the most disappointing campaign considering her fundraising. She was only able to score 5.93 percent of the first choice votes and was bested by the late newcomer Allyssa Victory.

Ms. Victory was the fastest gainer of all and like many suffered from a late starting campaign. But on the matter of late starting Ignacio De La Fuente did that in February, when an August 2021 start (or earlier) would have served him better.

Ignacio’s campaign brought a lot of Oakland businesses types and old-hand politicos like myself together. I was proud to bring my Zennie62Media network to bear on Ignacio’s campaign and the only factor stopping us from being even more effective was the late start in the effort.

One person who started out on time was Seneca Scott. I thought Seneca had a larger ground game than it turned out. Still, he put a mark in the sand for future races in Oakland. I personally saw Seneca grow to become a leader of people. Now, if he can stop using social media so ineffectively, he can rise to the winning level.

I hope from all of this Sheng Thao learns her lesson. For me, she changed from nice to mean over a four year pace, and hired a staffer in Brandon Harami that brought on not a little bit of ill-will. Her ultimate undoing was her violation pf the rights of LeAna Powell. Sheng was down right abusive to her and it was completely sad.

The Oakland Public Ethics Committee will administer the proper punishment to Sheng and her staff.

More later on this election. Especially the fact that we get a gain in the number of black men on the City Council. But I do find the fact that we still have no more Latino representation beyond District 5 troubling.

Stay tuned.

Congratulations Mayor Taylor !

