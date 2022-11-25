Marcus Tillman Jordan Arrested For Id Forgery In 2013, Made For Erica Kinsman In Jameis Winston Case

https://youtu.be/RwuQaKPHAgE

Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube.

Marcus Tillman Jordan Arrested For ID Forgery In 2013, Made One For Erica Kinsman In Jameis Winston Case

The man said to have made a fake ID for Erica Kinsman is Marcus Tilman Jordan, pictured here when he was apprehended August 29th 2013 by the Florida State University Police Department in Tallahasee Florida. Total Bond was $1,000. He was 19 years old at the time.

Various court documents report that Jordan was a good friend of Erica Kinsman as both were students at Florida State University. Marcus was identified as the man who got drinks for the then underage Erica Kinsman.

From court documents: Marcus stated he has known XX since the fall of 2012. (XX is Erica Kinsman). They met through mutual friends. The two hung out more often during the fall and spring

semesters of 2012/2013. When they would hang out they would normally go to Pot Belly’s. Marcus recalled the evening of the incident being known as “the Purgatory.” Marcus recalled meeting Monique and XX at Pot Belly’s. He believed he arrived there before them. Marcus stated he only provided XX with a few drinks. He recalled approximately 2 shots of tequila and a few additional mixed drinks. He said she did not drink a lot and is not a “huge drink girl.”

Marcus did not know what time XX left the bar.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Oakland News Now Blog, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now Blog video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. This is what we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now Blog site and Zennie62Media -created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, thus less chance for Oakland News Now Blog, Zennie62 YouTube vloggers to be robbed. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.