MobileEdge X Introduces Federation With Any Edge Platform To Streamline Mobile Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., — MobiledgeX today announced version 3.1 of its MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud platform, introducing federation between any standards-based mobile edge computing platform. This is an important development as edge application developers seek a “write once, deploy everywhere” experience in mobile network environments. As different regions and operators standardize on an edge computing platform of choice, MobiledgeX can ensure that the now 25 mobile operators with which it has rolled out edge cloudlets can interface with other edges around the globe.

To date, MobiledgeX has worked with more than 200 software developers delivering use cases that span consumer and enterprise applications across every major vertical, including media and entertainment, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and retail. These developers have emphasized the importance of achieving cloud-like deployment simplicity on mobile networks. A standardized, federated edge that can be deployed by any operator and accessed by a user in any region is a major step toward achieving this goal.

“We’ve deployed edge clouds all over the world but not every site interconnects with every edge cloud ever deployed by any operator,” said Michael Lochead, SVP of product for MobiledgeX. “Today, we’re announcing capabilities to make it easier to connect our expanding number of edge clouds within 25 mobile network operator footprints to other standards-based edge platforms, instantly growing the number of edge sites we can expose to developers, and bringing the industry another big step closer to edge monetization.”

MobiledgeX’s GSMA standards-based edge cloud federation introduces an “east-west” interface that supports automated migration of edge application “backend” workloads between the edge clouds of different operators. This ensures mobile users of edge native applications receive a consistent Quality of Experience on different edge networks. Edge cloud federation is a feature introduced in MobiledgeX’s MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud Release 3.1 platform. Additional benefits introduced in this new release include:

5G QoS API : Edge application developers can define a 5G QoS policy for an application using a MobiledgeX API. MobiledgeX then interacts with the 5G network to configure the defined policy, simplifying the application onboarding process for MNOs that would otherwise have to manually configure QoS policies on behalf of developer partners.



: Edge application developers can define a 5G QoS policy for an application using a MobiledgeX API. MobiledgeX then interacts with the 5G network to configure the defined policy, simplifying the application onboarding process for MNOs that would otherwise have to manually configure QoS policies on behalf of developer partners. Bare Metal Kubernetes Enhancements including Google Anthos: Support for “bare metal” Kubernetes deployments including Google Anthos on Bare Metal and new features that increase operational control over bare metal-based edge clouds. Multi-tenancy is now supported, making it possible for different developer organizations to share the same bare metal cluster.

MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud delivers operator control while meeting the needs of cloud native application developers across third-party apps and operator network functions. It supports mobile operator efforts to run applications on cloud infrastructure with the assurance that sensitive data and analytics remain safely in the confines of a private edge with full visibility and management over performance. With the click of a button, an application can be pushed to any cloud location for instantaneous scale. This includes deployment of latency sensitive, high-performing applications close to user locations and decoupled from infrastructure or a specific cloud provider.

For more information, please visit www.mobiledgeX.com .