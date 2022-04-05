NFL Draft 2022 Mock Draft 2 Saints Edition For April 5, 2022 at 6 AM

This new NFL Draft 2022 Mock Draft reflects the blockbuster trade the New Orleans Saints made with the Philadelphia Eagles and is talked about quite a lot.

As reported on the NFL Media Website and other platforms, the Eagles get the Saints pick at 18, their pick at 101, at 237, as well as New Orleans’ 2023 NFL Draft 1st Round pick, and 2014 NFL Draft 2nd Round pick. The Saints get the Eagles picks at 16 and 19, as well as their pick 194. That’s reflected in the new order, below.

What I did was basically start with my first Mock Draft and then go down and make changes where the new positions were. I will revisit this again, but here goes.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Kayvon Thibodeaux DE, Oregon

2) Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson DE, Michigan

3) Houston Texans – Evan Neal OL, Alabama

4) New York Jets – Garrett Wilson WR, Ohio State

5) New York Giants – Kyle Hamilton S, Notre Dame

6) Carolina Panthers – Derek Stingley Jr. CB, LSU

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) – Jameson Williams WR, Alabama

8) Atlanta Falcons – Drake London WR, USC

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) – George Karlaftis DE, Purdue

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) – Charles Cross OL, Miss. State

11) Washington Commanders – Tyler Linderbaum OL, Iowa

12) Minnesota Vikings – Ahmad Gardner CB, Cincinnati

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) – Treylon Burks WR, Arkansas

14) Baltimore Ravens – Travon Walker DL Georgia

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) – Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) – Chris Olave WR Ohio St.

17) Los Angeles Chargers – Devin Lloyd LB, Utah

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) – Trent McDuffie CB, Washington

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) – Jordan Davis DL Georgia

20) Pittsburgh Steelers – Nakobe Dean LB, Georgia

21) New England Patriots – Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson

22) Green Bay Packers – (from Las Vegas Raiders) – Bernhard Raimann C Michigan

23) Arizona Cardinals – Roger McCreary CB Auburn

24) Dallas Cowboys – Malik Willis QB Liberty

25) Buffalo Bills – Daniel Faalele OL, Minnesota

26) Tennessee Titans – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida St.

28) Green Bay Packers – Kenyon Green OL, Texas A&M

29) Kansas City Chiefs – (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins) – Devonte Wyatt, DL Georgia

30) Kansas City Chiefs – Logan Hall DE, Houston

31) Cincinnati Bengals – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) – Matt Corral QB, Ole Miss

I can’t see New Orleans passing up Chris Olave WR Ohio St. and can see them adding Jordan Davis DL Georgia. That would be two major upgrades for the Saints.

