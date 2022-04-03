NFL Draft 2022 Mock Draft For April 3, 2022, 6 AM

NFL Draft 2022 Mock Draft For April 3, 2022 at 6 AM. This NFL Draft Mock Draft is to show what players I think each team needs, not so much what the NFL organization will do at each place in the order.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars – Kayvon Thibodeaux DE, Oregon

2) Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson DE, Michigan

3) Houston Texans – Evan Neal OL, Alabama

4) New York Jets – Garrett Wilson WR, Ohio State

5) New York Giants – Kyle Hamilton S, Notre Dame

6) Carolina Panthers – Derek Stingley Jr. CB, LSU

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) – Jameson Williams WR, Alabama

8) Atlanta Falcons – Drake London WR, USC

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) – George Karlaftis DE, Purdue

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) – Charles Cross OL, Miss. State

11) Washington Commanders – Tyler Linderbaum OL, Iowa

12) Minnesota Vikings – Ahmad Gardner CB, Cincinnati

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) – Treylon Burks WR, Arkansas

14) Baltimore Ravens – Travon Walker DL Georgia

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) – Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State

16) Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts) – Jordan Davis DL Georgia

17) Los Angeles Chargers – Devin Lloyd LB, Utah

18) New Orleans Saints – Chris Olave WR Ohio St.

19) Philadelphia Eagles – Trent McDuffie CB, Washington

20) Pittsburgh Steelers – Nakobe Dean LB, Georgia

21) New England Patriots – Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson

22) Green Bay Packers – (from Las Vegas Raiders) – Bernhard Raimann C Michigan

23) Arizona Cardinals – Roger McCreary CB Auburn

24) Dallas Cowboys – Malik Willis QB Liberty

25) Buffalo Bills – Daniel Faalele OL, Minnesota

26) Tennessee Titans – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida St.

28) Green Bay Packers – Kenyon Green OL, Texas A&M

29) Kansas City Chiefs – (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins) – Devonte Wyatt, DL Georgia

30) Kansas City Chiefs – Logan Hall DE, Houston

31) Cincinnati Bengals – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) – Matt Corral QB, Ole Miss

There are a number of notable developments here. First, Jacksonville Jaguars get Kayvon Thibodeaux DE, Oregon, over Aidan Hutchinson, as defensive ends go one and two for the first time, ever, in the NFL Draft. Second, Jameis Winston gets the star Ohio State pass catcher Chris Olave, to complement the returning Michael Thomas, thus forming what promises to be one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the NFL. Then, the Dallas Cowboys take QB from Liberty, Malik Willis, thus giving him time to learn under Dak Prescott, and at the same time, pushing Dak to get better, while giving Kellen Moore a running QB to use in goal line situations. Personally, I think Malik Willis winds up starting in three years, unless Dallas wins a Super Bowl during that time frame. The Kansas City Chiefs get younger and better up front on defense, and answer for the loss of Tyreek Hill by making a first round statement. Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Remember that. Also, note that the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders are not present in the NFL Draft 1st Round. In reality, I expect one or both teams to deal back in, in some way.

