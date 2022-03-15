NFL Free Agency Questions And Answers For 2022 NFL Free Agency Season

https://youtu.be/9VlLuTaeJAM

The 2022 NFL Free Agency period starts 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16 2022. The NFL has released a series of questions and answers.

SALARY CAP SET AT $208.2 MILLION

Q. When does the 2022 free agency signing period begin?

A. At 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16.

Q. When is the two-day negotiating period for potential unrestricted free agents?

A. From 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 14 until 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 16.

Q. What are the categories of free agency?

A. Players are either “restricted free agents” or “unrestricted free agents.” A restricted free agent may be subject to a “qualifying offer.” A restricted or unrestricted free agent may be designated by his prior club as its franchise player or transition player.

Q. What is the time period for free agency signings this year?

A. For restricted free agents, from March 16 to April 22. For unrestricted free agents who have received a tender from their prior club by the Monday immediately following the final day of the NFL Draft for the 2022 League Year (i.e., May 2), from March 16 to July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later). For franchise players, from March 16 until the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season, November 15. For transition players, from March 16 until July 22. After July 22 and until 4 p.m. ET on the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season, November 15, the prior club has exclusive negotiating rights to unrestricted free agents and transition players. If the above-listed players do not sign by November 15, they must sit out the season.

Q. What is the difference between a restricted free agent and an unrestricted free agent?

A. In the 2022 league year, players with three accrued seasons who have received a qualifying offer become restricted free agents when their contracts expire at the conclusion of the 2021 league year on March 16. Unrestricted free agents have completed four or more accrued seasons. Upon expiration of his 2021 contract, an unrestricted free agent is free to sign with any club with no draft-choice compensation owed to his old club.

Q. What constitutes an “accrued season”?

A. Six or more regular season games on a club’s active/inactive, reserve/injured or reserve/physically unable to perform lists.

Q. How do the free agency rules apply to restricted free agents?

A. If a player with three accrued seasons has received a “qualifying offer” (a salary tender predetermined by the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players) from his old club, he can negotiate with any club through April 22. If the restricted free agent signs an offer sheet with a new club, his old club can match the offer and retain him because the qualifying offer entitles it to a “right of first refusal” on any offer sheet the player signs. If the old club does not match the offer, it may receive draft-choice compensation depending on the amount of its qualifying offer. If an offer sheet is not executed on or before April 22, the player’s negotiating rights revert exclusively to his old club. In addition, prior to the start of free agency a player who would otherwise be a restricted free agent may be designated by his old club as its franchise player or transition player.

