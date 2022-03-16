https://youtu.be/Lop2etgSALM

Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this content.

Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval On Howard Terminal BCDC SPAC Decision

I talk with the A’s President and Howard Terminal Ballpark Point Man Dave Kaval about the shocking setback at today’s Bay Conservation and Development Commission Subcommittee Hearing, and what the next steps are for the A’s both in Oakland and in Las Vegas.

On that, the Mayor of Oakland issued this statement:

Please attribute to Justin Berton, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office:

“A public process is a lengthy, thorough, and transparent process, and today’s advisory committee delivered important feedback as this project moves forward. We believe the Port of Oakland and its leadership knows its capacity best, and we agree with their detailed analysis that shows they can continue to thrive and grow port activities well into the future, as well as support a transformational, world-class development that will open 18 acres of public parks along the waterfront and create more affordable housing and thousands of great union jobs for the region.”

The one problem with the Mayor’s statement is she did not mention the ballpark or The Oakland A’s.

To me, that’s telling.

Stay tuned.

