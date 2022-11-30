https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juo_5fGvHTM



Oakland CM Ramachandran Says Otto Pippenger Wasn't Her Campaign Manager, Rejects His Communist Ideas

Oakland CM Janani Ramachandran Says Otto Pippenger Wasn’t Her Campaign Manager, Rejects His Communist Ideas

Otto Pippenger, a friend of new Oakland District Four Councilmember-Elect Janani Ramachandran that I and others believed to be her campaign manager, but was not, caught the eye of concerned politicos when he tweeted words of support for the Communist Party in China, and in particular Xi Zinpeng. Otto Pippenger said he hoped for another 100 years of rule.

Whatever the case, Councilmember-Elect Janani Ramachandran is having none of anyone trying to attach her to his words. She told me “Hi Zennie – the person you are talking about was not my campaign manager. I don’t know why certain people on Twitter kept saying that. However he is a friend, and going through a very, very difficult personal time right now ”

The Councilmember-Elect says she does not agree with his words, for those who think that her “Democratic Socialist” learnings are reason enough to think she supports Otto’s tweet.

My take is that Oakland has some really deep, pressing, problems. I continue to be completely baffled why people push items that are based on flimsy, side-ways reasoning, as opposed to pushing for the implementation of legislation like AB 464 Mullen.

Oakland businesses continue to close in the wake of giant economic damage because of the Pandemic and our response to it, and yet that legislation still sits unsused in Oakland. There should be a special jail made just for economic development malpractice considering the Oaklanders harmed directly and indirectly by a do-nothing electorate and political system.

To hell with Otto, what about the bad human rights actions Oakland takes by not using laws that can get money to the people who need it the most? Anyone upset about that? I am.

Wake up. Please.

Stay tuned.

