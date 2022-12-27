https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ieFAc_LI3E



Oakland Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao Focus Of Three Active Public Ethics Commission Cases – Livestream

Summary: Oakland Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao is the first elected mayor of Oakland to be the focus of multiple ethics violation cases, of the three, two stem from her run for Mayor of Oakland.

As Oakland prepares for the 2023 New Year, Sheng Thao, the former District Four Oakland City Councilmember, is now “Oakland Mayor-Elect Thao”, by virtue of the fact that she bested her fellow council colleague Loren Taylor in the closest and most controversial election in Oakland Mayoral History: just 677 votes. But on the way to a razor-thin win, Sheng Thao managed to become the focus of not one but three active Oakland Public Ethics Commission Cases – a first in Oakland’s history.

The news of the existence of the active OPEC cases comes from the Oakland City Attorney’s Office posting of a public records request made by an unnamed person or group. They are listed in this way:

From the City of Oakland’s document online: This PRR (Public Records Request) is in response to a verbal request I received (via telephone) for a list of open PEC matters (complaints and/or cases, at any stage other than “closed”) in which Sheng Thao is named as a respondent.

The attached list was generated by searching the “respondent(s)” column on the Enforcement Complaint Database for “thao.” Complaints or cases with the status of “closed” were not included. Note that “preliminary review” means that a complaint has been received, but Enforcement has not yet determined whether or not to open an investigation.

“Respondent(s)” on the complaint database means a person or entity who has been named in a complaint as potentially responsible for a violation of the law. For complaints alleging a violation of the Campaign Reform Act by a campaign committee, we usually add the treasurer and controlling candidate (if any) to the “respondent(s)” column, since they are usually jointly liable for any violations committed by their committee and therefore should be notified that we received a complaint against their committee.

We enter all formal complaints received onto this database. Anyone can file a formal complaint with our office. Just because someone is listed as a respondent here, does not necessarily mean that they did anything wrong. Only the full Commission can determine that a violation of the law occurred, through a vote at one of its public meetings. Per regular PEC practice in response to verbal record requests, we are creating a NextRequest entry for this PRR and uploading the file(s) there.

‐Simon Russell, Enforcement Chief, PEC

Status Complaint or Case no. Respondent(s)

Investigation 22‐18 Sheng Thao

Preliminary Review 22‐14 Sheng Thao; Sheng Thao for Mayor 2022; Julie Caskey

Preliminary Review 22‐12 CM Sheng Thao

What Are The Case Specifics Regarding Sheng Thao?

The question is what are the case specifics regarding now Oakland Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao? A call to Mr. Russell reveals the expected response that the specfics of each matter are confidential. But given Zennie62Media’s interview with now former Sheng Thao City Council Staffer LeAna Powell, and where the beleaguered office do-all-aide took over an hour-and-a-half explaining how Thao and her charges allegedly bullied her and intimidated her into helping them in Thao’s campaign for Mayor of Oakland, and the PEC letter published at OaklandNewsNowBlog.com, the “Investigation” concerns Ms. Powell’s complaint. (Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkU0yhL79ic)

Regarding the case with the name “Julie Caskey”, I do not have details from any source at this time. But Julie Caskey was Thao’s campaign manager. And the third case is marked referring to Thao’s time as Oakland Councilmember – I don’t have details on that, yet, either.

Overall, the PUC is looking at what seems to be a clear violation of Oakland Election Law which, to summarize, states as follows:

1.Do not engage in political activities while on duty, in uniform, or in a City-

owned building. City officials and employees may participate in political activities or campaigns while off duty and on their own personal time.

2. Do not use City resources for any campaign-related activity City resources cannot be used to campaign for or against candidates and ballot measures (once the measure is qualified for the ballot).

3. Do not directly or indirectly solicit campaign contributions from other City

officials or employees. This includes persons on City employment lists unless the request is made as part of a solicitation to a significant segment of the public that happens to include Oakland officials or employees.

Overall, the PUC cases are ongoing without a specific end date.

Stay tuned.

