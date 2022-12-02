https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbENeuXIle0



Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s In India Meeting The Dalai Lama With Muhammad Ali’s Widow

According to a tip, I learned that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is in India and for a meeting with the Dalai Lama. There was no Twitter tweet on Libby’s trip, nor other local Bay Area news coverage, just an article in the website of WLWT Channel 5 Cincinnati annoucing that city’s mayor Aftab Pureval as also attending. Here’s what WLWT Channel 5 wrote:

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has been invited to India along with other mayors across the United States to meet with the Dalai Lama.”During his visit, the mayor plans on inviting His Holiness to Cincinnati as part of our ongoing efforts to put our City on the map as a flourishing, global destination,” Mayor Pureval’s office said in a press release. According to the mayor’s office, joining Pureval will be Pauline Cutter (Mayor of San Leandro, California), Greg Fischer (Mayor of Louisville), Bill Peduto (former Pittsburgh mayor), Libby Schaaf (Oakland Mayor) and Muhammad Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali.“I am honored to take part in this incredible opportunity to meet His Holiness and invite him to our bold, dynamic City,” Pureval said in a statement. “Having a global leader visit Cincinnati would be huge, and as the highest-ranking elected Tibetan American in the country, my meeting with him showcases our City’s commitment to diversity and growing the City equitably.” The mayor is set to return on Dec. 7.

Mayor Schaaf’s Office did not issue a press release annoucement to Zennie62Media, nor did Libby’s staff put out any Twitter tweet or YouTube video annoucement of her trip.

Mayor Schaaf is just weeks from leaving her two-terms as Oakland’s 50th and first white female Mayor of Oakland. Her successor is former Oakland City Councilmember for District 4 (Montclair – Oakland Hills) Sheng Thao.

More information will be added as it’s received, and additional video-blogs will follow.

