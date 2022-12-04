https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWjy47W37sU



Oakland News Now Presents:

Oakland Mayoral Race Ranked Choice Voting Used Dominion Voting Device With 9 Security Problems

.

Oakland Mayoral Race Ranked Choice Voting Used Dominion Voting Systems – With 9 Security Vulnerabilities

The just-completed Oakland Mayoral Race featured a close contest between now-former Oakland City Councilmembers Sheng Thao (District 4) and Loren Taylor (District 6). Now Mayor-Elect Thao won by just 682 votes because of the use of Ranked Choice Voting and the Dominion Voting Systems ImageCast X Ballot Marking Device. A Zennie62Media, Inc. Investigation of the use of use of Ranked Choice Voting (and conducted after the identification of what to this blogger appears to be an glitch in the voting transfer that produed the same percentage vote share for each daily run of the Ranked Choice Voting softwate), revealed a possible problem.

According to The Federal Government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s “ICS Advisory ICSA-22-154-01” called “Vunerabilities Affecting Dominion Voting Systems ImageCast X”, (https://ift.tt/4z1HiAN) there are not less than nine reported potential security problems listed in the document released on June 3rd 2022. That was done during the Oakland Mayoral Race campaign cycle.

Dominion Voting Systems ImageCast X is the same system used by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters in the just-completed November 8th, 2022 Election. The same election that saw Sheng Thao become Mayor-Elect of Oakland. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters did not issue any press release or public information via social media poiting to the “ImageCast X Vunerabilities” problem with the very device it planned to use, and eventually used for this election.

Meanwhile, Mayor-Elect Thao has embarked on a press tour which saw her travel to New York City to be on Good Morning America’s GMA3 last Friday. Meanwhile, back in Oakland, an active Oakland Public Ethics Commission investigation was launched October 28th, 2021 and around former Thao City Council Office staffer LeAna Powell’s complaint that she was bullied into working on Sheng’s campaign for Mayor of Oakland. Sheng’s eager to let everyone know she’s the next Mayor of Oakland, even before the December 8th certification of the vote. That, even with nine identfied security vulnerabilities in the Dominion Voting Systems ImageCast X Ballot Marking Device.

Dominion Voting Systems ImageCast X Is Used In Alameda County And Has Nine Security Vulnerabilities

Dominion Voting Systems ImageCast X is specifically referred to by the California Secretary of State’s website (https://ift.tt/IRyplw6) as used in the following 40 California counties: Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, Colusa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Marin, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Plumas, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, and Yuba. That makes it the dominate vote ballot counting device employed in California.

In my interview with Ranked Choice Voting Expert Sean Dugar, what I will call for short-hand the “Dominion Device” was used in Alameda County”s Ranked Choice Voting tabulation process. Dugar, a seasoned expert in Ranked Choice Voting, personally expressed confidence in the Dominion Device, even though he was not aware that it has been tested and evaluated before use in the just-completed November 8th, 2022 Election.

But was the “Dominion Device” indeed tested by Alameda County before the 2022 Election? The “ICS Advisory ICSA-22-154-01” wrote that “This advisory identifies vulnerabilities affecting versions of the Dominion Voting Systems Democracy Suite ImageCast X, which is an in-person voting system used to allow voters to mark their ballot. The ImageCast X can be configured to allow a voter to produce a paper record or to record votes electronically. While these vulnerabilities present risks that should be mitigated as soon as possible, CISA has no evidence that these vulnerabilities have been exploited in any elections.” The questions are, first, were the “ present risks” prevented before the election, and did the Alameda County Registrar of Voters or the California Secretary of State’s Office know about them? Moreover, did either body bother to check on any warnings in the use of the Dominion Voting Systems Democracy Suite ImageCast X?

As of this writing, there’s no evidence that either organization was aware of the “ICS Advisory ICSA-22-154-01”, yet both went ahead and used the device. The ICS Advisory warned that an attacker could install an external input device or malicious code in the Dominion Device.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.