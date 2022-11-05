https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIPAxiMCjQM



Oakland News Now Presents:

Oaklandside Gets No-Coal Oakland Funding From Biillionaire Kat Taylor Tom Steyer's Wife

.

I love this so: Oaklandside’s Tasmeen Raja and Darwin Bond Graham are keen to point out the actions of those behind the Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal, including OBOT’s favoring Ignacio De La Fuente for Mayor of Oakland, but they never bother to say who’s paying them to point out these actions? Tasmeen Raja and Darwin Bond Graham, as well as Oaklandside’s owner Cityside, would like for you to be complete fools and not even consider who might be paying them for jack.

Meanwhile, Oaklandside’s Tasmeen Raja and Darwin Bond Graham come up with silly terms like “Big Coal” that only fools in Oakland repeat – because anyone with a brain knows damn well that Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal developers do not make up the nations largest investors in coal mines – but Biillionaire Tom Steyer did. and given the giant shift toward coal investing, I’ll bet Tom’s plotting a path back that way on the down-low so his wife Kat Taylor won’t kill him.

Well, the truth is there, if one take the view that Tasmeen Raja and Darwin Bond Graham don’t work for free, and that’s certainly a view I take. So, I kept gathering information and seeking the truth they will not tell – that Kat Taylor Tom Steyer’s Wife, is s major donor and has been for some time. But I’ll get to that, later.

First, I found that a number of Oakland City Councilmembers including Carroll Fife, Nikky Fortunato Bas, Dan Kalb, and Oakland Mayoral Candidates Loren Taylor and Treva Reid attended Oaklandside’s October 28th 2022 Fundraiser produced by Oakland’s donor-to-causes John Bliss. That news is posted at OaklandNewsNowBlog.com and is at a number of websites in the Zennie62Media, Inc. network. But guess what? I learned that only because it was posted at Facebook on the page of John Bliss, who’s my friend. If Bliss had not done that, the world would not have known the truth about Oaklandside: that it depends on politicians in Oakland for its funding as much as anyone else. Tasmeen Raja tries to deny that truth, but photos tell the real story and so do the politicians who were at Oaklandside’s fundraisers – plural.

Second, Oaklandside also gets its funding from a public relations firm its loath to admit it has a relationship with: The Worker Agency. Yep. The Worker Agency is a Berkeley-based public relations firm started in 2018 and that helps get out news that favors its progressive clients. I am happy to tell you I have pushed out press release news from the The Worker Agency this year (about MACRO in Oakland), even though they’ve never invested in for-profit Zennie62Media Inc – they’ve certainly given to Oaklandside , because they said so in a 2020 Tweet repeated at Oakland News Now’s post vlog on Darwin Bond Graham. (The Worker Agency on Twitter: “This year we’ve given ~$6,000 to local news: @MLNow, @OpenVallejo, @48hills, @StSpiritNews, … @Oaklandside.)

For me , publishing those finds about the truth regarding Oaklandside was like blood in the water: it drew the attention of sharks on Twitter, and caused me to look for more information beyond what I already had. That’s what led me to think about Tom Steyer. The once large coal investor shifted his vast monies to clean energy and with his wife Kat Taylor (call them TomKat) put enough money in the pockets of various non-profits in Oakland and the SF Bay Area to turn much of Oakland’s City Council (Carroll Fife has gotten TomKat’s help in several ways including in the form of a PPP Loan of $70,000 from Kat Taylor’s Beneficial State Bank that’s now the focus of a complaint with the Oakland Public Ethics Commission) and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf away from following through on Oakland’s contractual obligation to allow the Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal to be built.

Meanwhile Kat Taylor had estabilished a keen relationship with Cityside that goes back to 2011 when it was called Berkeleyside and held a business forum, and continues to today.

The fact is Tasmeen Raja, Darwin Bond Graham, and the folks at Oaklandside / Cityside would rather that you not know about this really incestuous set of relationships that gets the more so the deeper one looks. What’s clear is that, to state it again, is in the pockets of folks like Oakland elected officials and well-monied white progressives (let’s be clear there’s not a ton of black money in this) like Kay Taylor. If Oaklandside wrote anything in favor of the Oakland Bulk Terminal, even to report it was designed to produced low emissions, it’s a fair bet their money people would bust a gut.

Stay tuned.

