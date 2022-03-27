Oscars 2022 Academy Awards Predictions From Zennie Abraham

Well, The Oscars are upon us, and for 2022. As usual, there’s controversy. This time, it’s over the plan to have some awards taped rather than part of the main broadcast. And it’s over the call for The President of Ukraine, faced with Russian invasion, so give a speech to the worldwide Oscars audience. And, sadly, it’s over the call for attempts to have a more inclusive and diverse Oscars.

Some had problems with this language from the 2020 press release:

Oscars The Academy will encourage equitable hiring practices and representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the film community. To ensure more diverse representation, and in collaboration with the Producers Guild of America (PGA), the Academy will create a task force of industry leaders, appointed by David Rubin and that will include governor and A2020 Committee chair DeVon Franklin, to develop and implement new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility by July 31, 2020. Eligibility for films in consideration for the 93rd Academy Awards® (2020) will not be impacted.

Beginning with the 94th Academy Awards (2021), the Best Picture category will be set at 10 nominees, rather than a fluctuating number of nominations from year to year. The Academy will also implement a quarterly viewing process through the Academy Screening Room, the streaming site for Academy members, also starting with the 94th Academy Awards. By making it possible for members to view films released year-round, the Academy will broaden each film’s exposure, level the playing field, and ensure all eligible films can be seen by voting members. Governance and Membership This past January, the current Board of Governors participated in unconscious bias training. Moving forward, this training will be mandatory for all Academy governors, branch executive committee members and Academy staff on an annual basis. All 9,000+ members will be offered an opportunity to participate in training as well.

Additionally, the Board of Governors passed a resolution to amend the Academy bylaws to enact maximum governor term limits. Once the amendment takes effect, governors will be allowed to serve on the board for up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms, for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. The previous limit was three consecutive three-year terms, with a one-year hiatus, and no lifetime maximum.

These term limits affect newly elected governors starting with the 2020-2021 board term, as well as sitting governors returning for 2020-2021 in their first or second term. Those returning governors in their third term during 2020-2021 will be allowed to complete their nine-year service, before an obligatory two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for one additional and final three-year term, for a maximum of 12 years. For governors who have already served multiple terms exceeding 12 years, they will be limited to one additional term. Branch executive committees will also have a term limit of six years and a two-year hiatus, with a maximum of 12 years.

The Academy will host a series of panels called “Academy Dialogue: It Starts with Us” for members and the public, with conversations about race, ethnicity, history, opportunity, and the art of filmmaking. Programs will include a conversation hosted by Academy governor Whoopi Goldberg on the lasting impact of racist tropes and harmful stereotypes in Hollywood films. The Academy will also present conversations on the systemic changes that need to occur in areas such as casting, screenwriting, producing, directing, financing and greenlighting of movies in order to afford opportunities to women and people of color and to help create a new narrative for recovery.

Personally, I think the problem would be solved by better public financing of film as product. But that’s a discussion for after the Oscars. What remains as the single constant is that we have an Oscars Awards Show, and with that, comes predictions of who will win. Here’s my list, and not based on what movie I saw and liked, but what I think the Academy will do.

The Nominees List For The 94th Academy Awards – And My Predictions Marked By “My Pick”

Actor in a Leading Role

Nominees

Javier Bardem

Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield

tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith – MY PICK

King Richard

Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth

This is Will Smith’s year. He got the right role, at the right time. Personally, I still think he was robbed of Best Actor for how he played his character Muhammed Ali in the 2001 Michaal Mann movie simply titled “ALI”. But, 21 years later, this Oscar should make up for that mistake.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Nominees

Ciarán Hinds

Belfast

Troy Kotsur – MY PICK

CODA

Jesse Plemons

The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons

Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog

I would be shocked if Troy did not walk away with this one. He’s been the toast of awards season, along with Will Smith.

Actress in a Leading Role

Nominees

Jessica Chastain – MY PICK

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz

Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart

Spencer

Jessica Chastain got the Screen Actors Guild Award. Hard to go against that precursor.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Nominees

Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – MY PICK

West Side Story

Judi Dench

Belfast

Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard

Ariana DeBose FOR THE WIN. This has been her year!

Animated Feature Film

Nominees

Encanto – My Pick

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya and the Last Dragon

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Encanto took the world by storm upon release. It’s hard for me see it not win.

Cinematography

Nominees

Dune – My Pick

Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley

Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog

Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story

Janusz Kaminski

Costume Design

Nominees

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

Cyrano

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley – My Pick

Luis Sequeira

West Side Story

Paul Tazewell



For some reason West Side Story could emerge but I think it’s going to be Nightmare or Dune.

Directing

Nominees

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – My Pick

Jane Campion

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg

Jane Campion by a mile, even though she insulted the Williams Sisters in an unintentionally racist, drunken rant she apologized for.

Documentary (Feature)

Nominees

Ascension

Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – MY Pick

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing with Fire

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

I think Questlove takes this one.

Documentary (Short Subject)

Nominees

Audible

Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home

Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

The Queen of Basketball – My Pick

Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs for Benazir

Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies

Jay Rosenblatt

The Queen of Basketball is about the first and only woman to be drafted by the NBA. I am going by feeling, so I could be way wrong here. A hard subject to guess, historically.

Film Editing

Nominees

Don’t Look Up

Hank Corwin

Dune – My Pick

Joe Walker

King Richard

Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog

Peter Sciberras

tick, tick…BOOM!

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Here’s where Dune starts taking awards: technical area.

International Feature Film

Nominees

Drive My Car

Japan

Flee

Denmark

The Hand of God – My Pick

Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World

Norway

No sound reason here.

Makeup and Hairstyling

Nominees

Coming 2 America

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Music (Original Score)

Nominees

Don’t Look Up

Nicholas Britell

Dune – My Pick

Hans Zimmer

Encanto

Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers

Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood

Hans Zimmer is an iconic music composer. My feeling is he gets the nod here for that reason.

Music (Original Song)

Nominees

Be Alive

from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas

from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy

from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

No Time To Die – My Pick

from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Somehow You Do

from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

James Bond movies under Daniel Craig never miss in the music category at The Oscars

Best Picture

Nominees

Belfast

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Drive My Car

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Dune

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power of the Dog – My Pick

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Ok, The Power Of The Dog is the runaway favorite here. Nuff said.

Production Design

Nominees

Dune

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley

Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog

Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story

Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

DUNE. Gotta be Dune, here.

Short Film (Animated)

Nominees

Affairs of the Art

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Boxballet

Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Short Film (Live Action)

Nominees

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress

Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

The Long Goodbye – My Pick

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind

Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold

K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Sound

Nominees

Belfast

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time to Die

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects

Nominees

Dune – My Pick

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time to Die

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Nominees

CODA – My Pick

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog

Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Nominees

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – My Pick

Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard

Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

