OUSD Let’s Oakland Students Get Vaccine at 17 School-Based Vaccine Clinics
OUSD is excited to announce 17 vaccine clinics between now and Spring Break where you and your family can get your COVID vaccine (including boosters) at one of our schools. They are as follows.
|DATE
|LOCATION
|TIME
|REGISTRATION
|WHAT’S AVAILABLE
|Today, March 23
|TCN/ICS
|1-5 pm
|Link
|Vaccine 5+
Thursday, March 24
|Castlemont High School
Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary
|2-5 pm
2-6 pm
|Link or Call 888-763-0007
Link
|Vaccine 5+
Vaccine 5+ & Testing
Friday, March 25
|McClymonds High School
EnCompass/Acorn Woodland
Lockwood STEAM
Martin Luther King Jr Elementary
|11:30am-4pm
2-5pm
2-6pm
2:30-6pm
|Link or Call 888-763-0007
Link
Link
Link
|Vaccine 5+
Vaccine 5+
Vaccine 5+ & Testing
Vaccine 5+
|Saturday, March 26
|Hoover Elementary
|11am-2pm
|Link
|Vaccine 5+
|Monday, March 28
|Montera Middle
|11:30am-3pm
|Link
|Vaccine 5+
Tuesday, March 29
|New Highland/RISE Academy
Lockwood STEAM
Esperanza/KDA
|1-5pm
2-6pm
2:30-6:30pm
|Link
Link
Link
|Vaccine 5+
Vaccine 5+ & Testing
Vaccine 5+
Wednesday, March 30
|Bridges Academy
Melrose Leadership Academy (Sherman/Lower Campus)
Fremont High School
|12:30-4:30pm
1-5pm
1:30-6pm
|Link
Link
Link
|Vaccine 5+
Vaccine 5+
Vaccine 5+
|Thursday, March 31
|Martin Luther King Jr Elementary
|2-6pm
|Link
|Vaccine 5+ & Testing
|Friday, April 1
|Madison Park Academy Secondary
|1-6pm
|Link
|Vaccine 5+
Walk-ups are welcome at any of our clinics. Students 5-11 must have someone with them, and a consent form (English or Spanish) is required if a parent/guardian is not present.
The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, 100% free, and the best way you can protect your child and keep them in school. No ID or insurance is needed. You can help protect your family and our whole community by getting your family vaccinated!
If you have questions about the vaccine, please visit our website at www.ousd.org/vaccine
As a reminder, if you have not yet submitted your student’s vaccination card, please email it to [email protected]. Thank you for all that you are doing to help keep our community safe and protected.
In community,
OUSD COVID Safety Team
[Wednesday, Mar 23 at 3:23 PM]
Hello Oakland Unified Community,
Because of a technical issue that may have made it hard to read all the details of upcoming vaccine clinics in this message, we have updated it. Please take a look.
Thank you.
OUSD COVID Response Team