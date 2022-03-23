Oakland News Now Blog Instant News Commentary - Register And Join The Discussion, Or Send A Video Comment

OUSD Let’s Oakland Students Get Vaccine at 17 School-Based Vaccine Clinics

Zennie Abraham

OUSD is excited to announce 17 vaccine clinics between now and Spring Break where you and your family can get your COVID vaccine (including boosters) at one of our schools. They are as follows.

DATELOCATIONTIMEREGISTRATIONWHAT’S AVAILABLE
Today, March 23TCN/ICS1-5 pmLinkVaccine 5+

Thursday, March 24		Castlemont High School

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary		2-5 pm


2-6 pm		Link or Call 888-763-0007

Link		Vaccine 5+

Vaccine 5+ & Testing




Friday, March 25		McClymonds High School

EnCompass/Acorn Woodland

Lockwood STEAM

Martin Luther King Jr Elementary		11:30am-4pm

2-5pm


2-6pm

2:30-6pm		Link or Call 888-763-0007

Link


Link

Link		Vaccine 5+

Vaccine 5+


Vaccine 5+ & Testing

Vaccine 5+
Saturday, March 26Hoover Elementary11am-2pmLinkVaccine 5+
Monday, March 28Montera Middle11:30am-3pmLinkVaccine 5+



Tuesday, March 29		New Highland/RISE Academy

Lockwood STEAM

Esperanza/KDA		1-5pm


2-6pm

2:30-6:30pm		Link


Link

Link		Vaccine 5+


Vaccine 5+ & Testing

Vaccine 5+




Wednesday, March 30		Bridges Academy

Melrose Leadership Academy (Sherman/Lower Campus)

Fremont High School		12:30-4:30pm

1-5pm




1:30-6pm		Link

Link




Link		Vaccine 5+

Vaccine 5+




Vaccine 5+
Thursday, March 31Martin Luther King Jr Elementary2-6pmLinkVaccine 5+ & Testing
Friday, April 1Madison Park Academy Secondary1-6pmLinkVaccine 5+

Walk-ups are welcome at any of our clinics. Students 5-11 must have someone with them, and a consent form (English or Spanish) is required if a parent/guardian is not present.

The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, 100% free, and the best way you can protect your child and keep them in school. No ID or insurance is needed. You can help protect your family and our whole community by getting your family vaccinated!

If you have questions about the vaccine, please visit our website at www.ousd.org/vaccine

As a reminder, if you have not yet submitted your student’s vaccination card, please email it to [email protected]. Thank you for all that you are doing to help keep our community safe and protected.

In community,
OUSD COVID Safety Team

[Wednesday, Mar 23 at 3:23 PM]
Hello Oakland Unified Community,

Because of a technical issue that may have made it hard to read all the details of upcoming vaccine clinics in this message, we have updated it. Please take a look.

Thank you.
OUSD COVID Response Team

