OUSD Let’s Oakland Students Get Vaccine at 17 School-Based Vaccine Clinics

OUSD is excited to announce 17 vaccine clinics between now and Spring Break where you and your family can get your COVID vaccine (including boosters) at one of our schools. They are as follows.

DATE LOCATION TIME REGISTRATION WHAT’S AVAILABLE Today, March 23 TCN/ICS 1-5 pm Link Vaccine 5+

Thursday, March 24 Castlemont High School



Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary 2-5 pm





2-6 pm Link or Call 888-763-0007



Link Vaccine 5+



Vaccine 5+ & Testing







Friday, March 25 McClymonds High School



EnCompass/Acorn Woodland



Lockwood STEAM



Martin Luther King Jr Elementary 11:30am-4pm



2-5pm





2-6pm



2:30-6pm Link or Call 888-763-0007



Link





Link



Link Vaccine 5+



Vaccine 5+





Vaccine 5+ & Testing



Vaccine 5+ Saturday, March 26 Hoover Elementary 11am-2pm Link Vaccine 5+ Monday, March 28 Montera Middle 11:30am-3pm Link Vaccine 5+





Tuesday, March 29 New Highland/RISE Academy



Lockwood STEAM



Esperanza/KDA 1-5pm





2-6pm



2:30-6:30pm Link





Link



Link Vaccine 5+





Vaccine 5+ & Testing



Vaccine 5+







Wednesday, March 30 Bridges Academy



Melrose Leadership Academy (Sherman/Lower Campus)



Fremont High School 12:30-4:30pm



1-5pm









1:30-6pm Link



Link









Link Vaccine 5+



Vaccine 5+









Vaccine 5+ Thursday, March 31 Martin Luther King Jr Elementary 2-6pm Link Vaccine 5+ & Testing Friday, April 1 Madison Park Academy Secondary 1-6pm Link Vaccine 5+

Walk-ups are welcome at any of our clinics. Students 5-11 must have someone with them, and a consent form (English or Spanish) is required if a parent/guardian is not present.

The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, 100% free, and the best way you can protect your child and keep them in school. No ID or insurance is needed. You can help protect your family and our whole community by getting your family vaccinated!

If you have questions about the vaccine, please visit our website at www.ousd.org/vaccine

As a reminder, if you have not yet submitted your student’s vaccination card, please email it to [email protected]. Thank you for all that you are doing to help keep our community safe and protected.

In community,

OUSD COVID Safety Team

[Wednesday, Mar 23 at 3:23 PM]

Hello Oakland Unified Community,



Because of a technical issue that may have made it hard to read all the details of upcoming vaccine clinics in this message, we have updated it. Please take a look.



Thank you.

OUSD COVID Response Team