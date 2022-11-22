https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3U5T8Dk1OZs



Oakland News Now Presents:

Photos Show Sheng Thao Entering City Hall 4:49 PM Aug 12th; City Clerk Time Stamped Sigs 4:54 PM

.

Photos Show Sheng Thao Entering City Hall 4:49 PM Aug 12th; City Clerk Time Stamped Sigs 4:54 PM In Election Time Stamp Scandal

Lawyer Marleen Sacks Complaint says the following:

This is a formal complaint alleging possible unprofessional and unethical conduct by the City Clerk’s office in Oakland, election tampering, and possible violations of the Elections Code. I am filing this complaint because I am concerned about transparency and accountability in Oakland. In brief, I have evidence that the City Clerk’s office knowingly and intentionally backdated and misstated the time that official Mayoral candidate documents were filed with the City Clerk’s office on the afternoon of August 12, 2022. Specifically, paperwork that was required by law to be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on that date was received after 5:00 p.m., but was timestamped to make it appear that the materials were received prior to 5:00 p.m. I have spoken to three Mayoral candidates who have informed me that the time indicated on their paperwork is wrong, and that they were actually in the City Clerk’s office at a time very different than that indicated on the time-stamped paperwork. I have also spoken to the Assistant City Clerk, Krystal Sams, who admitted that the paperwork was stamped prior to 5:00 p.m. because it had to be stamped prior to 5:00 p.m., even though it was after 5:00 p.m. During that same conversation, however, Ms. Sams claimed that the time stamping machine was malfunctioning, and that this explained the fact that the timestamp was incorrect. For reasons explained in more detail below, I have reason to question Ms. Sams’ claims that the timestamping machine was malfunctioning.

As explained in more detail in a previous complaint filed by Mayoral Candidate Alyssa Victory, Mayoral candidates were originally informed that the filing deadline for their paperwork was August 17, 2022. On the afternoon of August 12, 2022, the City Clerk’s office notified multiple mayoral candidates that the filing deadline previously given was wrong, and that they all needed to file their paperwork no later than 5:00 p.m. that day. Many candidates were then left scrambling to gather signatures and organize their paperwork at the last minute.

Candidate Seneca Scott arrived at City Hall shortly before 4:30 p.m. He was told by Ms. Sams he needed to email her a document, and he did so at 4:29 p.m., indicating the time he was in her office. He finished filing his paperwork at approximately 4:55 p.m. However, his paperwork is all timestamped by the Clerk’s office with “3:54 p.m.,” which is clearly wrong.

Candidate Alyssa Victory and several members of her team arrived at City Hall as Mr. Scott was leaving. They spoke briefly, posed for photos taken by Ms. Victory’s husband, and then Ms. Victory began having her paperwork processed. According to Ms. Victory, the City Clerk’s office did not let her in the door until after 5:00 p.m. The paperwork process generally takes 20-30 minutes. However, according to a later conversation with Ms. Sams, Ms. Victory’s processing took longer, because there were issues with her name (she wanted to appear on the ballot as “Victory,” but her legal name was “Villanueva”) and other issues. Despite the fact that Ms. Victory’s paperwork was processed well after 5:00 p.m., some of her paperwork is time stamped “3:54” and other paperwork is timestamped “4:54.” I have spoken to Ms. Victory and the time stamp of 3:54 is clearly wrong. According to Ms. Sams, it took nearly an hour for Ms. Victory’s paperwork to be processed. Ms. Victory says it was more like 30-45 minutes, but Ms. Sams admitted that the paperwork is not generally timestamped unless it has been reviewed first and is in order, i.e., at the end. Therefore, it should have been stamped closer to 5:30 p.m. or later.

Candidate Sheng Thao arrived at City Hall shortly after Ms. Victory. While Ms. Victory was having her paperwork processed, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Ms. Sams saw Ms. Thao waiting outside and a decision was made to begin processing her paperwork alongside Ms. Victory’s paperwork. (According to Ms. Sams, there were three people helping with the paperwork – her, City Clerk Asha Reed, and an assistant named Britney Davis.) According to video footage clips, Sheng Thao left City Hall at approximately 6:04 p.m. According to emails to the City Clerk’s office, Ms. Thao’s paperwork was not completed until after 5:50 p.m. Nevertheless, some of her documents are stamped “3:54” and other documents are stamped “4:54.” These times are clearly wrong, as all of her paperwork should have indicated a time between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

