Piccadilly Cafeteria In Fayetteville GA Can Oakland CA Host Piccadilly-Style Buffets, Low Food Cost?

Once again I am at the favorite buffet of my Mom’s and myself, Piccadilly Cafeteria in Fayetteville, Georgia. I just purchased two baked chicken dinners with two vegetables and cornbread, each, for a total, with tax, of $27. Moreover, the baked chicken portions were so large, I could not finish eating mine, and saved the rest for leftovers.

The question is can Piccadilly Cafeteria even exist in Oakland, California, my town (I have not officially moved as I am here for Mom)? My answer is that the answer to that question is actually one for economic development to address.

As a trained economic development planner, my answer would be that Oakland has to subsidize the labor cost of restaurants if this concept has a snowball’s chance in hell of thriving. AB 464 Mullen, form of Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD) legislation offers a tool around which such a program could be created. It would have to be sized for a small number of eateries, but it really could be done.

Another way to help on top of that would be for the City’s public financing authority (not yet formed) to take over property under the Polanco Act and then help such establishments be built but pay no property tax. So combine those two programs and a thriving food restaurant industry with affordable meals is possible.

That would help offset the idea that only a fast food chain can make it in Oakland pricing cheap meals. Derrick Soo, who ran for Mayor of Oakland but sadly missed the signature count due to a controversial City Clerk action covered here at Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Blog recently mentioned he spent $50.55 at the Denny’s for two breakfast meals mainly because he tipped $7.17 – without that he still spent $38.36. That’s a full $11 more than I spent here in Georgia!

That $11 can buy three gallons of gas here, or a small grocery bill of 18 eggs, a melon, 24-bottles of water, and bacon.

And that’s at Denny’s! Denny’s!

Stay tuned.

