https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8Uj1bEL4Ww



Oakland News Now Presents:

Racist Jason Chaffetz Says No One Takes VP Kamela Harris Seriously, LOL

.

Racist Jason Chaffetz Says No One Takes VP Kamela Harris Seriously, LOL. Chaffetz Should Look In Mirror

Jason Chaffetz, who insulted VP Kamala Harris, was once a high-flying political star who rose to the level of Utah Congressman. But that was 2008, and his star fell with the annual lerching of the Republican Party toward the extremist place it is, today. Now, even though his best path is toward the Democratic Party, he bends over backwards to show his GOP he still matters. But the best way to show you really don’t matter is when you use racist messages to draw attention, and that’s what Jason Chaffetz does, and did recently.

The man best known for racist messages toward Senator Elizabeth Warren, Jason Chaffetz uncorked another one this weekend when he threw-up the comment that “no one takes Kamala Harris seriously. I mean come on!” Jason Chaffetz has a history of not just racist attacks, but ones that are exclusively toward women: best known not just for his Senator Elizabeth Warren blast, but also started his political work by attacking Hillary Clinton. So now going after VP Kamala Harris is just a thing he does.

Well, let’s ask this question: Jason Chaffetz remained as Utah GOP Congressman from 2008 to 2017, right? So, what did he do for Utah’s economy over that time? His record says nothing – just a list of people he attacked and as a method to fool Utah’s electorate. Looks like it worked.

So, since Jason Chaffetz is clearly all talk and no substance, the real question is who takes him seriously, today? The answer is simple: NOBODY!

Just because Kamala Harris is black and female is no reason Jason Chaffetz should attack her or anyone. Indeed, being black and female is VP Kamala Harris’ strength, on top of being Vice President.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.