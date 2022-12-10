Racist Mining Exchange Wyndham Hotel Colorado Springs Worker Harasses Black Oakland Comic Mark Curry

https://youtu.be/o7NvZh_3cMg

Racism: Mining Exchange Wyndham Hotel Worker Harasses Guest: Black Oakland Star Comic Mark Curry

This came up on Instagram, on the account of legendary star Oakland comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin With Mr. Curry”). Apparently, Mark Curry, a guest with a suite at the Mining Exchange Wyndham Grand Hotel, decided to relax in the hotel lobby after doing a show at the comedy club across the street. Well, for reasons that are out of racist psycho land, this white male fellow with glasses who’s dressed like a horror-movie protagonist takes it upon himself to be the hotel police and ask for Mark Curry’s hotel key. Well, know one should show their room key to a guy who looks and dresses like that. He’s not in a suit and tie and does not have a name badge. Moreover, the hotel should have protections for celebrities, like Mark Curry.

But the psycho man and his mixed race friend (also not appropriately dressed) decide to harass Mark Curry all on their own, and only based on Mark’s skin color and refusal to show his room key. The bottom line is if he says he’s a guest, then leave him alone. Period. Or just try and be friendly to him and ask if he went to the club; Curry would have then told the psycho that he was the headline act.

This is what Mark Curry posted:

Black man and a Hotel Lobby it’s impossible that he has a room here. No, I have a suite !He walks up to me with no badge on. I don’t know who this man is. And asked to see my hotel key Wyndham racism.719-323-2000 call them please Jhon Crab head of security and head of maintenance at the same time

This happened 10 hours ago. The Instagram video has been seen 35,400 time to this posting.

The incident drew the attention of stars like the legendary Melba Moore, who wrote “Black in America. They gonna find out today who you are Mark.” Claudia Jordan wrote “I’ll be covering this on Cocktails with Queens on Monday and I’m blowing up their phone all day tomorrow! Madness”.

On social media, like Facebook, the hotel is already under fire: Ron Frede wrote:

“This looks like the lobby where is not ok for black men to lounge. Mark Curry didn’t deserve the treatment he received today. The community will continue to give your establishment a hard time the way you have Mark”

Stay tuned for the livestream and updates.

