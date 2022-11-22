https://youtu.be/Yz2TVfmKbuw

Reports That Sheng Thao Won Oakland Mayoral Election Done Without Loren Taylor’s Agreement

There’s a giant rush to announce that former Oakland District Four Councilmember Sheng Thao is The Mayor of Oakland even though Alameda County Registrar Of Voters has not made the vote official and Loren Taylor, who was ahead of Thao and is just 682 votes behind, has not agreed to the idea that Sheng won.

Regardless of how one feels about the election or who they supported, such behavior is unprofessional. There’s nothing wrong with waiting for the outcome at all.

Moreover some of the news outlets (one nonprofit) reporting the information are also known to be financed to make content supporting Sheng Thao’s run. That’s illegal for a nonprofit to do.

Once all of that is straightened out, and if the vote results are made officially true, Sheng Thao would become the first mayor-elect operating under a cloud of investigation by the Oakland Public Ethics Commission and a complaint by a lawyer pointing to allegations of fraudulent actions by the Oakland City Clerk in adding a time stamp that made it look like Thao was in the office well before the time deadline to file her campaign paperwork.

In all, a sad sign of the mess Oakland is in.

Stay tuned.

