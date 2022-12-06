https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Seow2j8AJEQ



Oakland News Now Presents:

Saints Dennis Allen Should Start Jameis Winston As Andy Dalton Is Saints Coach Killer At 3 And 7

.

Saints Dennis Allen Should Start Jameis Winston As Andy Dalton Is Saints Coach Killer At 3 And 7

A “coach killer” is defined as a player good enough to start but not good enough to win the game. That’s what Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen seems to prize in Andy Dalton.

With Andy Dalton the Saints have a 3 win 7 loss record. The time to bring Jameis Winston back was the Pittsburgh Game but Dennis left him on the bench and the Saints proceeded to lose three of the next four games, including the game against Tampa Bay played last night.

The problem is that the Saints just don’t have the firepower that a healthy Jameis Winston brings in a ball control Bill Walsh style passing offense.

Why or who is motivating Dennis Allen to treat Jameis Winston the way he’s being handled? Is it the owner, Mrs. Benson? Who?

Why?

Why does Taysom Hill continue to be used in ways that produce losses and not wins? The more Taysom Hill was used, the more losses the Saints have racked up.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.