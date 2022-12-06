https://youtu.be/Seow2j8AJEQ

Saints Dennis Allen Should Start Jameis Winston As Andy Dalton Is Saints Coach Killer

A “coach killer” is defined as a player good enough to start but not good enough to win the game. That’s what Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen seems to prize in Andy Dalton.

With Andy Dalton the Saints have a 3 win 7 loss record. The time to bring Jameis Winston back was the Pittsburgh Game but Dennis left him on the bench and the Saints proceeded to lose three of the next four games, including the game against Tampa Bay played last night.

The problem is that the Saints just don’t have the firepower that a healthy Jameis Winston brings in a ball control Bill Walsh style passing offense.

Why or who is motivating Dennis Allen to treat Jameis Winston the way he’s being handled? Is it the owner, Mrs. Benson? Who?

Why?

Why does Taysom Hill continue to be used in ways that produce losses and not wins?

Stay tuned.

