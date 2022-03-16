https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0cJ-0pv67M



San Francisco Mission Rush Hour Traffic: Telsa FSD Beta 10.11 Self-Driving Car

FSD Beta 10.11 drives through the Mission District in Rush Hour Traffic. San Francisco Mission Rush Hour Traffic: Telsa FSD Beta 10.11 Self-Driving Car is part of an overall testing period going on right now.

Tesla has started pushing the Full Self-Driving Beta 10.11 update to users and the release notes include several critical improvements for the semi-autonomous driving system. For now, FSD Beta 10.11 is only rolling out to Tesla employees, but if everything goes well, other users should get the update in the coming days. More importantly, Elon Musk tweeted on March 13 that Tesla will “probably” grant access to FSD Beta to users who scored 95 on the driver safety score. Among the important improvements mentioned in the release notes are more accurate predictions of where vehicles are turning or merging, which should reduce unnecessary slowdowns, and an improved right-of-way understanding if the map is inaccurate or the car cannot follow the navigation. Furthermore, FSD Beta 10.11 brings specific improvements for vulnerable road users (VRU), namely pedestrians and cyclists. VRU detection is improved by 44.9% in the latest update, allowing the system to dramatically reduce “spurious false positive pedestrians and bicycles” and decrease the incidence of VRU-related false slowdowns—a.k.a. phantom braking.

