https://youtu.be/3LNXpqjVeAU

Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube.

Former SF Supervisor Tom A. Hsieh Passes At 91, Was First Asian Elected To Citywide Office In San Francisco.

San Francisco, CA — On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Thomas K.S. Hsieh died peacefully at UCSF Hospital in San Francisco. He was surrounded by his family. He was 91-years-old.

Hsieh was a San Francisco Supervisor from 1986 to 1997, was the third member to serve with Asian ancestry and the City’s first Chinese American elected in citywide elections in the City’s 150 year history.

The SF Examiner headlined “Master of the Budget, Hsieh Departs” upon his retirement after 11 years in City Hall in 1997. He was credited in “helping the City maneuver through years of fiscal crisis and Chairman of the Budget Committee and for helping to pave a path for other Asian Americans entering City politics.”

Hsieh was born on November 17, 1931 in Beijing, China. He immigrated to the United States in 1951. When he arrived in San Francisco his life possessions were $400 cash and a suitcase of belongings.

He served on multiple City and regional commissions including Member, San Francisco Police Commission 1984-1986, Member and Vice President, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission 1980-1984, San Francisco Arts Commission 1970-1974, Chairman, Mayor Feinstein’s Gateway Committee (delegation to establish Shanghai-San Francisco Sister City) 1979-1982, Chairman, Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board CALTRAIN 1987-1995, Golden Gate Bridge Board 1988-1992, Bay Region Metropolitan Transportation Commission 19902-1997, President, San Francisco Finance Corporation 1997-2005, Chairman, Mayor’s Unreinforced Masonry Building Commission 1990-1996.

On the national and state political level he was also the founding national Chair of the first Asian Pacific Caucus of the Democratic National Committee 1978-1986, Democratic National Committee Executive Board Member 1980-1986, President’s Commission on Executive Exchange 1980-1982, White House Conference on Aging 1974-1978. He was also Vice Chair of the California Democratic Party under Chair Nancy Pelosi and Member, Governing Board, California-Nevada Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 1982-1984.

He served on many nonprofits and charitable boards including Chairman of the Chinatown Neighborhood Center 1979-2010, Chairman, Marshal Hale Hospital Board of Directors, Director, SF Children’s Hospital and Presbyterian Pacific Medical Center, Director, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, San Francisco United Way, and San Francisco Goodwill Industries.

As an architect he designed and built over 1,600 low to moderate income units designated for elderly San Franciscans. He designed the Western Park Apartments in San Francisco which was recognized with the national award at the Annual Design Awards by the National American Institute of Architects in Washington, DC. He also designed and built the Mandarin Tower on Stockton Street.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Jeannette, his sons Jackson, Franklin, Tom and his grandchildren Nicholas, Cameron, Emma, Jack, and Ryder.

via IFTTT

Note from Oakland News Now Blog, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now Blog video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. This is what we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now Blog site and Zennie62Media -created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, thus less chance for Oakland News Now Blog, Zennie62 YouTube vloggers to be robbed. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.