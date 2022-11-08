https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywXxCuwV2cw



Oakland News Now Presents:

Sheng Thao For Mayor Says “No Coal In Oakland” But Takes Coal Money AKA JMB Capital

.

Sheng Thao For Mayor Says “No Coal In Oakland” But Takes Coal Money AKA JMB Capital

Well, the string of Oakland politicians claiming to be “No Coal In Oakland” progressives but acting dishonestly continues. For this vlogger it’s so much fun to see the white progressive media drown in its own puddle of lies about where it gets its money from, and its relationships with Oakland politicians.

And if it’s not that, then it’s five Oakland city councilmembers at a fundraiser for Oaklandside, the illegally-acting nonprofit that delights in pointing to what it idotically calls “Big Coal” and Zennie62Media, Inc.’s role as vendor to it. Lead Editor Yasmeen Raja and Editor Darwin Bond Graham had what they thought was a field day ignoring the sad story of how Oakland Councilmember and Mayoral Candidate Sheng Thao violated the employment rights of LeAna Powell, and “discovering”(via publicly available election spending documents) that Californians For Safe Streets / De La Fuente For Mayor of Oakland was Zennie62Media, Inc.’s client, something they could have learned if they regularly watched Zennie62 YouTube and read OaklandNewsNowBlog.com, but no.

I long wanted to catch Oaklandside in a lying pose and already had the goods on them: I discovered that not less than five Oakland politicians (Dan Kalb of District One, Nikki Fortunado Bas of District Two, Carroll Fife of District Three, and Loren Taylor of District Six and Treva Reid of District Seven, also both mayoral candidates) were at the October 28th 2021 Oaklandside Fundraiser held by private fundraiser John Bliss. Were it not for the fact that John Bliss and I are Facebook friends, no one would have learned about how the five Oakland politicians were financially helping the nonprofit Oaklandside, because the media website likes to brag that it’s not cozy with elected officials. Like Hell it’s not.

And then I learned that Oaklandside also gets funding from a progressive public relations firm called “The Worker Agency” which, itself, has admitted giving money to Oaklandside in a 2020 tweet. I am told the “The Worker Agency” generally gives money and press releases to media to serve the interests of its progresssive and allegedly racist clients.

Then, Darwin Bond Graham sent an email to LeAna Powell that was just plain insensitive, nasty, and harassing. Graham and Raja sent the message that they think Oaklandside’s untouchable, but this last week has shown it to be a nonprofit media organization that writes illegal articles designed to impact Oakland elections and targeted black candidates. And they do it with money from white progressives like billionaire Kat Taylor and organizations like Google. And all of that while clearly violating nonprofit law prohbiting nonprofit news organizations from trying to influence elections.

But none of that stopped Sheng Thao, who failed to call and apologize to Ms. Powell, and then put out a tweet Monday November 7th that read No Coal In Oakland. Yeah, right. That tweet was met with evidence of her real nature: documents showing that the Sheng Thao for Mayor of Oakland campaign collected $900 from none other than Jon Brooks of JMB Capital. JMB Capital is the firm that’s the Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal’s new investor and partner to California Capital Investment Group, which is ran by Phil Tagami. They and others comprise the same Californians For Safe Streets / De La Fuente for Mayor political action committee that is Zennie62Media’s client for the purpose of digital advertising and content marketing and placement. As written before, a client my firm is proud to be associated with.

But this is the lastest example of how Oakland progressives tell lies to make themselves bigger than they are. The reality is they need money to post their media and run for office, and take that money from a number of different people and industries, including those related to oil, gas, and transportation.

Maybe Oakland politicians can stop saying no to industrial development and jobs for black and brown people, and start saying yes to subsidies to help them do their work better and cleaner and create more jobs too.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.