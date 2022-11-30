https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nmHTAj-Q8g



Soldier surprises dog after returning from deployment 🐶🇺🇸 #shorts

A family shared their pet dog’s ultimate moment of excitement as their garage door opened to reveal the pooch’s military dad had returned home after more than eight months serving overseas. As soon as the door opened, Max, a black Labrador, began leaping with joy, bouncing on the spot before jumping all over Dennis Flynn Jr., who was sitting on the floor in his military attire. Dennis is a sergeant first class with the Army National Guard, and for more than half a year he had been stationed in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He left home on October 9, 2021, and knowing how close Max is to his owner, the Flynn family decided to plan a big surprise for their pooch on July 14. The moment took place in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and Dennis’ wife, Dawn, was able to capture the sweet moment on video.

