Talk With Sean Dugar Of Alameda Democratic Party On Rank Choice Voting Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao

My friend Sean Dugar was kind enough to agree to cyber-stop by and talk about my concerns with Ranked Choice Voting as it was done for the 2022 Election.

For example, we had five choices rather than three. Why?

And as I wrote before:

I want to make sure you understand the gravity of this problem. First, we presumably have votes counted each day for each candidate. Second, one should expect that the percentage of those new votes counted and shared in Rank Choice Voting to be different for each day of the vote count, right? Third, that’s where the problem comes in: the vote. The percentage of those new votes counted and shared in Rank Choice Voting from Allyssa Victory to Sheng Thao is for all practical purposes nearly the exact same percentage each day. That makes no sense at all for that pattern to turn up three to four times in a row – unless it was predetermined. But that’s what happened.

And why is it that the Alameda County Registrar of Voters treats the Ranked Choice Voting process with a secrecy on a par with the Soviet Union, whereas Maine has a detailed description of the process?

Stay tuned

