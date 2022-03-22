The life and death of Eli Cohen | Al Jazeera World | AJ #shorts

Oakland News Online

Atlanta Focus Blog News

Denver Focus Blog News

Las Vegas Focus Blog News

Los Angeles Focus Blog News

Meet The Oakland Green Party Blog News

Miami Focus Blog News

NCAA Football Blog News

NFL Football Blog News

NFL Draft Magazine Blog

Oakland Focus Blog News

Oakland Restaurant Blog News

San Francisco Focus Blog News

OaklandNewsNowBlog.com, Oakland News Now, Oakland-News-Now.com @OaklandNewsNow oaklandnewsblog.com is by Zennie62Media, Inc. with CEO Zenophon Abraham AKA Zennie62 YouTube Zennie62.com Oakland News Now Commentary Vlog YouTube Partner, Oakland California blogger / vlogger Zennie Abraham @ZennieAbraham . Hire @Zennie62Media, Inc to tell your story. Zennie62Media uses smartphones enabling our 100-blog network, specially-made blogs, website, social media platforms covering politics, news, sports, and tech, @Oaklandcitynews, housing for homeless people, Oakland CARES fund, Berkeley City Councilmember, Alameda City Councilmember, San Leandro City Councilmember, Oakland City Councilmember, Oakland City Council, North Oakland, East Oakland, Montclair, Adams Point, Uptown Oakland food culture, Oakland City, Oakland Cemetery, Oakland crime, Oakland directions, Oakland airport, Oakland, California ghetto, Oakland, California Map, Oakland Raiders, Oakland City Hall Plaza, East Oakland, Jack London Square, The Alley Cat Bar, Golden State Warriors, Chase Center, Bob Myers, Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, NBC Bay Area, Council-Member, Councilmember, Council President, Mayor of Oakland, Public-Safety, Affordable Housing, BBQ Becky Dr. Jennifer Schulte , Jogger Joe Henry Sintay, Oakland crime news, Chauncey Bailey, Bank of America loans, COVID-19 updates, homeless news, SF Bay Area news, Martuni's Piano Bar SF, Paul Hlebcar, Jackie Simpkins, Oakland artists, Jeff Loeb, @breakingnewsbayarea, Emeryville, Atlanta news, Chevron Ecuador, Steven Donziger, Fayetteville GA news, @FayettevilleGA Fayette County Georgia, San Francisco news, San Jose news. Also, David Rubin Academy Awards, The Oscars ceremony ,Tom Hanks, Skyline High School, Oakland Sports, Oakland Panthers, Oakland Coliseum, Honda of Oakland, Oakland Arena, Oakland Raiders, Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Stadium Construction, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Stadium Authority, NBA, NFL, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, CES Las Vegas tech, San Diego Comic Con sci-fi. @GrandLakeTheater @LasVegasHotels, Penny Dreadful City of Angels, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, AMPAS Zennie62Media has content development and online reputation management clients like Insight Terminal Solutions @InsightTerminalSolutions and The Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal, with California Capital Investment Group Managing Partner Phillip Phil Tagami @PhilTagami co-developer, @JohnSiegel John Siegel as ITS CEO exposing coal and Oakland fake news, Victoria Vzvodnaya female-bodybuilder, lyft commercial kaplan, uber tax, lyft driver. Zennie62 has helped Maria Ayerdi Kaplan @MariaAyerdiKaplan, developer of Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco, Kofi Bonner Five Points, San Francisco Shipyard, and Flowsent capture the Oakland Cannabis Delivery Dispensary @OaklandCannabis market with fitness model female bodybuilder Laura Ehlen and weedmaps help. We’ve partnered with CoLoursTV, CNN, 48Hills, TechCrunch, Quicken Loans, Bedrock Development, SFist, YouTube, Google, NBC, Vice, Oakland Post / Post News Group, Landis PR, and other media organizations. Competition: The SF Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, Streetsblog San Francisco, SFStreetsBlog.org, San Francisco Business Times, Bizjournals.com, NY Times, Salt Lake Tribune, LA Times, Los Angeles Times, Daily Californian, KQED, KALX, KPIX, KRON, KTVU, Las Vegas Review Journal, News-Democrat, East Bay Express, Oakland Tribune, Oakland Voices, The Mercury News, AJC, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Hoodline, SF Examiner, Sports Illustrated, Sanpete Messenger, The Citizen, The Athletic, The Montclarion, Marin Independent-Journal Zennie62Media interviews and features celebrities like Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casael, Lars Frykman, Bill Boyd, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Charles Woodson, Georgia Tech, Chan Gailey, Al LoCasale, Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Raider Legend Raymond Chester, Brianna Noble, NY Giants Owner John Mara, @SportsTalk Tony Bruno, Sports Agent Leigh Steinberg, Oakland City Charter, vloggers, Mason Riggs, Richard Haick, Fox News Tucker Carlson, Oakland Restaurant Week 2022, Henry Sintay Oakland’s “Jogger Joe”, Alameda Labor Council, Cam Newton, Danny Vitale, Henry Ruggs, Cee Dee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Chris Cabott, sports academy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Tanis Parenteau, Scott Kidd, Actors Richard Dreyfuss, Jim Kelly and John Saxon of Enter The Dragon, Lou Ferrigno, Lindsey Vonn hot legs, Blake Neely, SDCC’s David Glanzer, Publicist Edward Lozzi. Topics like Oakland Apartment rents, Essex Oakland, Fortress Investments, Forest City Development Housing, Lennar Corporation, Oakland City Center, 1200 Lakeshore, Perch Coffee, Haddon Hill, 565 Bellevue, Lake Chalet, Room 389, Golden Bear, Jerry Figone, Johnny Love Metheny, Lakeshore Business District, Eastmont Mall, WordPress, CVS Mail Order and Pharmacy, Kaiser Permanente, Rosa's Home Cooking Restaurant, Oakland Community Kitchens, Lukas Oakland, Maria Alderete, The Studio Cafe, Black Lives Matter, iron ore and coal, John Muir, Oakland hangman noose problem, Oakland NFL Football, Rayzin Schnitzer 11th Street Diner Miami, George Floyd Protests, Oakland City Charter, @OaklandCityCouncil, Mountain View, CA, London, England, Moscow, Russia, blacks in tech, Tackett Bartlett LLP, Berkeley Bowl, Peets Coffee, @TackettBartlettLLP, Jameis Winston, Pinewood Studios Atlanta, Jeff Miller, Joceyln Moore, Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Regina Jackson, Barry Donelan, Deborah Matthews, Yanqing Ye, UC Berkeley, NFL Owners Meeting, NFL Annual Meeting, Eli Lilly Coronavirus COVID-19 vacine, Summit Bank Oakland, SIFF, Sonoma International Film Festival, Bank of America, Oakland protestors arrested, Juneteenth Rally, Len Raphael, Southern Evangelical Seminary, Richard Land, Kyle Rittenhouse, Jacob Blake, Kenosha, Carroll Fife, Mike Hutchinson Oakland, Alison Roessler, Jane Greenberg, Albert Dicruttalo, Brie Larson, Mayor Of Chicago, Orlando Martinez, Robert F. Smith, supreme court justice ruth bader ginsberg, coalition for police accountability, Youth vs. Apocalypse, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Kate Harrison, Joe Burrow, Cheryl Davila, Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Lori, Droste, Stephanie Walton, Tri Ngo, berkeley marina, berkeley city, Jeff Bezos, Amazon, The Washington Post, Washington Redskins, Washington NFL Football Team, NFL Football Team, Barbara Leslie, Yui Hay Lee, Andreas Cluver, White Journalists, Blacks In Media, Alana Nguyen SFGate, Morgan Bach, Derr & Isbell Construction, Merrill Iron & Steel, Inc WebiMax, Gadook, VJG Interactive, LocalEdge, Digital Firefly Marketing, GreyBox Creative, Igniyte, Reputation Rhino, Netmark, Outspoken Media, SEOValley, WebpageFX, NetReputati, san francisco reputation management, atlanta reputation management, los angeles reputation management, Indeed, airbnb, pinterest, credit karma, Joseph Le Conte, southwest airlines, mcdonalds, united airlines, Peel-A-Pound Soup, drudge report, astros, 49ers, frontier airlines, tractor supply, UC Berkeley ranking, warriors, alaska airlines, buffalo wild wings, horoscope, shein, raiders, uhaul, ted bundy, nba finals, michaels coupon, Tua Tagovailoa, cheesecake factory, golden state warriors, kevin durant, realtor com, stephen curry, walgreens photo, drudge, facebook sign in, funny memes, hbo go, hbo now, oakland raiders, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, oakland national night out, vistaprint, braves, san francisco 49ers, monday night football, newegg, travis scott, zion williamson, kohls coupons, lands end, nancy pelosi, kohls coupon, hotwire, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Patrick Mahomes, mark davis raiders wife, al davis,mark davis net worth, mark davis van, mark davis raiders haircut, mark davis car, mark davis minivan, raiders owner net worth, harry potter, giants, craigslist sf, craig newmark, vic beasley, california earthquake, boston weather, las vegas weather, Eric Metz, sf giants, san francisco weather, san francisco, los angeles weather, lord and taylor, star wars, star wars episode, star trek, star trek discovery, william shatner, ermal allen cowboys, Tom Landry, Jerry Jones, Gil Brandt, Tex Schramm, #Yayarearevolution, zinni.com, zenni.com, leonard nimoy, j.j.abrams, jimmy garoppolo, hawaiian airlines, detective pikachu, clint eastwood, bed bath and beyond coupon, abercrombie, pewdiepie, sfgate, sc lottery, berkeley school, san diego weather, san antonio weather, southwest flights, pikachu, golden state, myatt, just mercy, french open, colourpop, cam newton, anna kendrick, actor, sexual harrassment, klay thompson, harbor freight coupon, robin williams, protest in Oakland, portland protest, Berkeley protest, Chicago protest, LA protest, berkeley university Aria Las Vegas, Ballys Las Vegas, Bellagio Las Vegas, Marriott Oakland, Marriott SF, Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Best Western Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, Circus Circus Las Vegas, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Delano Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, Excalibur Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Four Seasons Las Vegas, Harrahs Las Vegas, Linq Las Vegas, Luxor Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandarin Oriental, Mirage Las Vegas, Monte Carlo Las Vegas, New York New York Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Palazzo Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Stratosphere Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas, Venetian Las Vegas, Vdara Las Vegas, Circa Las Vegas, D Hotel Las Vegas Howard Terminal Ballpark, Seattle protest, portland weather, phoenix weather, north carolina, macbook, how, bath and body works coupon, League of Women Voters of Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville, The Pandemic, community organizer, berkeley coronavirus,, sports events,googleflights, daytona 500, daily horoscope, ashton kutcher, mask, Economic Stimulus, andrew luck, alamo drafthouse, 49ers schedule, trump tweets, MyoKardia, chadwick boseman, colon cancer, Black Panther, MARVEL Entertainment, Disney, thanksgiving,How to, What is, How do I, What do I, Who is? , Electronic Frontier Foundation, Howard Terminal Ballpark, Natalie Silver, Pass It On, Barbara Leslie, Yui Hay Lee, Andreas Cluver, White Journalists, Blacks In Media, David Rubin, Frances Dinkelspiel, Alana Nguyen SFGate, Cat Brooks, Anti Police-Terror Project, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Glenview, Restorative Justice, School Crossing Guards, berkeley philosophy Bill Belichick ,New England Patriots, Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints, Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs , John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens, Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams, Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers, Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks, Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts , Mike Zimmer , Minnesota Vikings , Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles , Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans , Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills , Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears , Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals , Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals, Bill O’Brien, Houston Texans, Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns, Ron Rivera, Washington Redskins , Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins , Joe Judge, New York Giants, Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys, Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers, Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders, Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers, Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers, Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos, Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons, Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions, Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars, Adam Gase, New York Jets Also Elon Musk, YouTuber , Nura Gabbara, Pat Abraham Yerger, Earline Patricia Yerger, Sunne Wright McPeak, Glide Memorial Church SF, Greg McConnell Jobs and Housing Coalition, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf @LibbySchaaf, Pamela Price, Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas, Dan Kalb of District 1, Loren Taylor, Lynette Gibson McElhaney, Sheng Thao, Noel Gallo, Robert Bobb, Rebecca Kaplan, Larry Reid, Tech Entrepreneur Sarah Lacy, Personal Trainer Megan Avalon Buffed Barbie, Social Media Pioneer Marc Canter, Blake Lindsley, Beth Schnitzer, Spritz Marketing, Eleanor Wikstrom, SF Mayor London Breed, Scott McKibben, CA Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, Schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond, Berkeley Councilmember Ben Bartlett @BenBartlett, Raiders Charles Woodson, 49ers Jerry Rice, Grand Lake Theater Oakland Owner Allan Michaan, Gary Meyer Telluride, Eat Drink Films, C.J. Hirschfeld, Shaun Tai , BRIDGEGOOD, Oakland Digital, Issac Kos-Reed, Salsa-By-The-Lake, AMC Cinemark TinselTown, Children's Fairyland, Irvine City Manager John Russo, Guy Fieri, Oakland CAO Edward Reiskin, Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Running Back Josh Jacobs, Stanford HC David Shaw, Tri Ngo, Atlanta Falcons Coach Dan Quinn, Michael Mina, NFL Draft Mr. Irrelevant Head Melanie Fitch, Paul Satala. Eva Crawford, Lauren Weisheit, Subscribe to Zennie Abraham’s @Zennie62 YouTube Channel, today! tar Trek, Jared Leland Gore, stand-in, West Oakland, Women of The Black Panther Party, Oakland City Charter, Atrium Health Navicent, James Jackson, Delvecchio Finley, Alameda Health System, Ashlyn Webb, 801 Longridge Rd Oakland, @OaklandCityCouncil, Vice President Harris, global content, 25th Amendment,Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Carrie J. Judge, Fingerprint Door Lock, Musician Kev Choice, Cam Newton, Leo Carson, bust sculpter, Andrew Frank, Karv Communications, Anthony Booger McFarlane, armed robbery, anari sengbe, Victor sengbe, chadwick boseman funeral, Jackie Simpkins, Owner of The Alley, Skywalker Sound Marin, Clifton Hall, Oakland Rockridge Housing, Oakland Athletics Liam Hendriks, Dave Stewart, Tribune Tower, Tagami Vision, Charlie Pine, CES 2021 Innovation Award, Oakland 2017 Race and Gender Disparities Study, nfl fall league meeting, NFL on Fox, owners meeting, Vloggercon 2006, josh wolf, International Academy of Web Television, rocketboom, Jessamyn Sabbag, Oakland Rising, progressive organization Deadline to apply is, arlene guzman cal cunningham, 2020, Broadway and Franklin Streets, California Condo conversion, Saudi Arabia, Mid East Blog, Aston Martin, Highland Hospital, The Public Investment Fund, subletting, Al vs The NFL, Amy Trask, The Mauritanian, Danica Patrick, Aaron Rogers, Ben Volavola, Shailene Woodley, sublet, Oakland United Beerworks, Danger Zone Weizenbock, odell beckham jr, arlene guzman todd, vlogging, amanda congdon, Thomas Espinosa, Oakland Public Ethics Commission, Anthony Harbaugh, Bliss Belly Kitchen, Kay Madati, vlog show, comedy actor, Flash, h264 codec, Carron Phillips Deadspin Jameis Winston, james wiseman warriors, jay blias espn, Mountain View, CA, London, England, Moscow, Russia, Raphael Warnock, Senator Kelly Loeffler, pinewood atlanta, mark dice, White Privilege Tax, Media Analyst, Ronald Jones Bucs, Cal football, UCLA, USC, Stanford, blacks in tech, Tackett Bartlett LLP, Berkeley Bowl, Peets Coffee, @TackettBartlettLLP, Jameis Winston bucs saints florida state, East Bay Regional Park District, Berkeley City Auditor, Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline park, Pinewood Studios Atlanta, Jeff Miller, Joceyln Moore, Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Regina Jackson, Barry Donelan, Deborah Matthews, Yanqing Ye, UC Berkeley, NFL Owners Meeting, NFL Annual Meeting, Eli Lilly Coronavirus COVID-19 vacine, Summit Bank Oakland, SIFF, Sonoma International Film Festival, Bank of America, Oakland protestors arrested, Juneteenth Rally, Len Raphael, Southern Evangelical Seminary, Richard Land, Kyle Rittenhouse, Jacob Blake, Kenosha, Carroll Fife, Mike Hutchinson Oakland, Alison Roessler, Jane Greenberg, Albert Dicruttalo, Brie Larson, Mayor Of Chicago, Orlando Martinez, Robert F. Smith, supreme court justice ruth bader ginsberg, coalition for police accountability, Youth vs. Apocalypse, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Kate Harrison, Joe Burrow, Cheryl Davila, Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Lori, Droste, Stephanie Walton, Tri Ngo, berkeley marina, berkeley city, Jeff Bezos, Amazon, The Washington Post, Washington Redskins, Washington NFL Football Team, NFL Football Team, Barbara Leslie, Yui Hay Lee, Andreas Cluver, White Journalists, Blacks In Media, Alana Nguyen SFGate, Morgan Bach, Derr & Isbell Construction, Merrill Iron & Steel, Inc WebiMax, Gadook, VJG Interactive, LocalEdge, Digital Firefly Marketing, GreyBox Creative, Igniyte, Reputation Rhino, Netmark, Outspoken Media, SEOValley, WebpageFX, NetReputati, san francisco reputation management, atlanta reputation management, los angeles reputation management, Indeed, airbnb, pinterest, credit karma, Joseph Le Conte, southwest airlines, mcdonalds, united airlines, Peel-A-Pound Soup, drudge report, astros, 49ers, frontier airlines, tractor supply, UC Berkeley ranking, warriors, alaska airlines, buffalo wild wings, horoscope, shein, raiders, uhaul, ted bundy, nba finals, michaels coupon, Tua Tagovailoa, cheesecake factory, golden state warriors, kevin durant, realtor com, stephen curry, walgreens photo, drudge, facebook sign in, funny memes, hbo go, hbo now, oakland raiders, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, oakland national night out, vistaprint, braves, san francisco 49ers, monday night football, newegg, travis scott, zion williamson, kohls coupons, lands end, nancy pelosi, kohls coupon, hotwire, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Patrick Mahomes, mark davis raiders wife, al davis,mark davis net worth, mark davis van, mark davis raiders haircut, mark davis car, mark davis minivan, raiders owner net worth, harry potter, giants, craigslist sf, craig newmark, vic beasley, california earthquake, boston weather, las vegas weather, Eric Metz, sf giants, san francisco weather, san francisco, los angeles weather, lord and taylor, star wars, star wars episode, star trek, star trek discovery, william shatner, ermal allen cowboys, Tom Landry, Jerry Jones, Gil Brandt, Tex Schramm, #Yayarearevolution, zinni.com, zenni.com, leonard nimoy, j.j.abrams, jimmy garoppolo, hawaiian airlines, detective pikachu, clint eastwood, bed bath and beyond coupon, abercrombie, pewdiepie, sfgate, sc lottery, berkeley school, san diego weather, san antonio weather, southwest flights, pikachu, golden state, myatt, just mercy, french open, colourpop, cam newton, anna kendrick, actor, sexual harrassment, klay thompson, harbor freight coupon, robin williams, protest in Oakland, portland protest, Berkeley protest, Chicago protest, LA protest, berkeley university Wanda Johnson, Oscar Grant, Anthony Pirone, Yes We Can Obama, Judge Alison M. Tucher, Iris Canada Case, Maria Muldaur, Phil Spector died, lana clarkson, essential workers, Super Bowl Opening Night, Saudi Arabia, 24hrs (rapper), A-Plus (rapper) , Askari X, Baby DC , Bambu (rapper) , Ant Banks, Sway Calloway , Clyde Carson , Casual (rapper), Del the Funky Homosapien , Politico, Daveed Diggs , Dru Down, E-A-Ski, G-Eazy , The Grouch (rapper) , Guapdad 4000, Jel, Kafani , Keak da Sneak, Lateef the Truthspeaker , Damian Lillard, Mac Dre , Mistah F.A.B., Numskull, Opio, Pep Love, Phesto , Philthy Rich, R. Prophet, Richie Rich (rapper), Boots Riley, Seagram (rapper) , Shady Nate, J. Stalin, Tajai, V-Nasty, Yukmouth, Four Points By Sheraton New York City, Aria Las Vegas, Ballys Las Vegas, Bellagio Las Vegas, Marriott Oakland, Oakland Youth Chorus, Marriott SF, Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Best Western Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, Circus Circus Las Vegas, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hilton, Delano Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, Excalibur Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Four Seasons Las Vegas, Harrahs Las Vegas, Linq Las Vegas, Luxor Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandarin Oriental, Mirage Las Vegas, Monte Carlo Las Vegas, New York New York Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Palazzo Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Stratosphere Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas, Venetian Las Vegas, Vdara Las Vegas, Circa Las Vegas, D Hotel Las Vegas Howard Terminal Ballpark, Seattle protest, Happy New Year 2021, Pink Floyd In Concert, oakland fireworks, Nashville Downtown Explosion, “Designated Survivor” At Inauguration, Noble Prize, Gamerholic, system dynamics modeling language, air scrubbing and HEPA Filters, Justin Wilcox,Dwayne Haskins released, David Shaw, Stanford Football, Melanie Merkosky, Continuum, CARES Act, Stanford at Cal 123rd Big Game, Bill Musgrave, Justin Wilcox, David Shaw, the informal economy, gross domestic product, LonelyGirl15, Bree, Renetto, vlog life, business finance, portland weather, phoenix weather, Oakland LGBTQ Center, Lakeshore Ave, malcolm miller oakland police cop, rick gates trump interview, small business administration, PPP, north carolina, macbook, how, bath and body works coupon, League of Women Voters of Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville, The Pandemic, community organizer, berkeley coronavirus,, sports events,googleflights, daytona 500, daily horoscope, ashton kutcher, mask, Economic Stimulus, andrew luck, alamo drafthouse, 49ers schedule, trump tweets, MyoKardia, chadwick boseman, colon cancer, Black Panther, MARVEL Entertainment, Disney, thanksgiving,How to, What is, How do I, What do I, Who is? , Electronic Frontier Foundation, Howard Terminal Ballpark, Natalie Silver, Pass It On, Barbara Leslie, Yui Hay Lee, Andreas Cluver, White Journalists, Blacks In Media, David Rubin, Frances Dinkelspiel, Alana Nguyen SFGate, Cat Brooks, Anti Police-Terror Project, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Glenview, Restorative Justice, School Crossing Guards, berkeley philosophy Comedy Central Roast Battle, Shawn Felipe, NBC, Festive Company, Latham Square, Breonna Taylor statue, vaccines, SARS-CoV-2, D614G, mutation, vandalism, Natoinal Lampoon, Ben Feldman, SF Weekly's Comic To Watch,Leighann Lord, Matt Kirshen, Last Comic Standing Finalist, Subhah Agarwal, MTV2, Comedy Central,Anna Valenzuela, Samson Koletkar, BookMyShow, 10 Best Indian-Origin Comedians of the Last Decade,Ira Summer, US Comedy Contest Finalist, Bosch ,Canon,,Caterpillar ,HERE ,Technologies ,Hisense ,Indy ,Autonomous , Alex Padilla, First Latinx Senator, Indianapolis Motor Speedway ,Intel Mobileye, Kohler , LG Electronics, Magna International, Mercedes-Benz, OMRON Healthcare, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Skyworth, Sony, Verizon, Taiwan Tech Arena, Bill Belichick ,New England Patriots, Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints, Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs , John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens, Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams, Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers, Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks, Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts , Mike Zimmer , Minnesota Vikings , Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles , Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans , Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills , Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears , Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals , Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals, Bill O’Brien, Houston Texans, Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns, Ron Rivera, Washington Redskins , Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins , Joe Judge, New York Giants, Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys, Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers, Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders, Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers, Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers, Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos, Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons, Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions, Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars, Adam Gase, New York Jets Also Elon Musk, YouTuber , Big Helicopter, Jake Angeli, Jacob Chansley, Trump Protestors, Terrorists, rioters, Ricky Ricardo, Ricky's Sports Theater, Raider Nation, NFL Pro Bowl , Nura Gabbara, Lonnie Murray, Cleveland Hustles, Pat Abraham Yerger, Earline Patricia Yerger, StreamYard, ZOOM, Jitsi, Sunne Wright McPeak, transportation, bullet train, financing debt, Glide Memorial Church SF, Greg McConnell Jobs and Housing Coalition, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf @LibbySchaaf, Pamela Price, Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas, Dan Kalb of District 1, Loren Taylor, Lynette Gibson McElhaney, Sheng Thao, Noel Gallo, Robert Bobb, Rebecca Kaplan, Larry Reid, Tech Entrepreneur Sarah Lacy, Personal Trainer Megan Avalon Buffed Barbie, Social Media Pioneer Marc Canter, Blake Lindsley, Beth Schnitzer, Spritz Marketing, Eleanor Wikstrom, SF Mayor London Breed, Scott McKibben, CA Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, Schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond, Berkeley Councilmember Ben Bartlett @BenBartlett, Raiders Charles Woodson, 49ers Jerry Rice, Grand Lake Theater Oakland Owner Allan Michaan, Gary Meyer Telluride, Eat Drink Films, C.J. Hirschfeld, Shaun Tai , BRIDGEGOOD, Oakland Digital, Issac Kos-Reed, Salsa-By-The-Lake, AMC Cinemark TinselTown, Children's Fairyland, Irvine City Manager John Russo, Guy Fieri, Oakland CAO Edward Reiskin, Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Running Back Josh Jacobs, Stanford HC David Shaw, Tri Ngo, Atlanta Falcons Coach Dan Quinn, Michael Mina, NFL Draft Mr. Irrelevant Head Melanie Fitch, Paul Satala. Eva Crawford, Lauren Weisheit, Subscribe to Zennie Abraham’s @Zennie62 YouTube Channel, today! ZennieAbraham is Zennie62Media, Inc. CEO AKA Zenophon Abraham Zennie62 YouTube Channel, Zennie62.com, newsbreak.com, nydailynews.com , allhiphop.com, Wonderwall, Eurweb.com, The Source, Oakland CA News, Oakland, California, Oakland vlogger, Oakland News Now Today Blog – SF Bay Area Daily, WordPress user, full stack developer, online reputation management digital marketing expert, SEO, digital media guy, economic development , personal online content , management reputation services, east bay democratic club follower, Oakland Black Panther Elaine Brown, super car stats dude, CES Las Vegas, tech news blog, OaklandNewsOnline.com, OaklandNewsNow.com, OaklandNewsToday.com, Oakland Post, Oaklandpostonline.com, Oakland restaurant foodie fan, Oakland Mayor's Office - Oakland City Council veteran, NBA Blogger, NFL Blogger, Pro Sports Blogger,Super Bowl Bid Expert, Skyline High School Oakland grad, Jeff Katzenberg Quibi App tech commenter, Texas-Arlington Alum, UC Berkeley DCRP Alum, Cal Alumni Board of Directors Alum, Oakland Raiders, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, Leigh Steinberg, Julia Faron, Chris Cabbot, Cosmo DeNicola, Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party, New York 21 Club, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, NFL, NFL Draft Draftnik, Roger Goodell, Adam Silver NBA, media blogger, social media pioneer, college football news, coder, football strategy junkie, Oakland elections news, zenni, zenni glasses, optical, eyewear, Maria Ayerdi Kaplan, Salesforce Transit Center, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Councilmember Noel Gallo, Sheng Thao, Rebecca Kaplan, cheryl davila, Rick Gates Trump, Ben Bartlett Berkeley, Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker, Treva Reid, Amy Cooper, Chris Cooper, Mary J Blige, jaquar wright, sean puffy combs, Comedy Oakland, neoliberal, Annalee Allen, Barack Obama, wicked game book, deputy campaign manager, richard w gates jr, george papadopoulos, roger stone, michael cohen, White House Senior Staff, Darrell Williams, Chicago, Murray Energy, International Terminal Solutions, Sanpete County Utah, John Siegel, Autumn Wind Lending, General Partner, Avenue Of The Stars, LLC, Flowsent, Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal, OBOT, Las Vegas visitor, Lam Research Corporation, YouTube Partner, friend of Mike Silver, Leslie Silver, Pass It Down podcast, Phil Tagami, Phil Gates, oakland harborside, Nancy Sidebotham, Henry Gardner, Davey D Cook, Ray Bobbitt, Bill Duffy, Robert Bobb, Alan Dones, Loop Capital, Shaun Tai BRIDGEGOOD, Robert G Schock, Barbara Schaaf, Marc Canter, Patricia Yerger Mom, Harrison Chestang, KPOO, Gary Schapiro, Zenophon Abraham Sr. Dad, Vloggerheads.com member, Vloggercon attendee, The Alley Cat Bar regular, Grand Lake Theater marquee fan, United Airlines flier, Walt Disney World lover, System Dynamics consultant, Fluidigm Corporation, Eddie Van Halen, Run DMC, Rolling Stones, Old School Rap fan, Star Trek Trekker, movies buff, San Diego Comic Con Press regular, female bodybuilder fan, Wonder Woman, melissa benoist, Supergirl, Singer Associates, Spritz Marketing SF, Oakland and San Francisco Planning follower, Atlanta Georgia, Atlanta Falcons, Fayette County, Fayetteville observer, Tiger Woods Masters, Thomas Bonk, Robin Carr, Jamaican Cuisine, Tibor Lacey Zenni.com name, Zennie62 YouTube Partner, Hollywood, Oakland California blogger / vlogger hire @Zennie62Media, Inc to tell your story.