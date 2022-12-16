Tim Dupuis Alameda Co Registrar Talks 2022 Oakland Mayoral Election Rank Choice Voting Edication

https://youtu.be/DQhbVxyg5eo

Tim Dupuis Alameda County Registrar Explains 2022 Oakland Mayoral Election Rank Choice Voting Edication

To all 2022 Oakland Mayoral Election Candidates, going from 3 choices to 5 choices was a complete surprise. In my interview with Tim Dupuis The Alameda County Registrar, he explains that it was not the first time five choices were used: he says it was the 2020 election. But I presented my interview with Allyssa Victory on this matter, and Oakland Mayoral Election Candidate Seneca Scott added his comments, both pointing to the fact that all of the candidates were taken by surprise that there were five choices.

Tim Dupuis then explained how the voter outreach process is supposed to work, saying that it is a partnership where his office serves as outreach on behalf of the city clerks represented by each city his office hendles the vote for.

At the end of this segment of our hour-and-a-half interview, Tim Dupuis sees that a review of what happened is in order for his office.

Stay tuned.

