https://youtu.be/vSbodwrRU9o

Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube.

Troy Taylor Once Cal QB Now Stanford Football Head Coach Replacing David Shaw

From Stanford:

Troy Taylor has been named Stanford’s Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football, as announced today by Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics Bernard Muir. Taylor’s introductory press conference will be streamed on YouTube.com/StanfordAthletics at 11 AM PT on Monday, Dec. 12. Taylor, who becomes the 35th head coach in program history, guided Sacramento State to a 30-8 mark in four seasons and a berth in the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Prior to the 2022 season, Sacramento State had never won an FCS Playoff game in its program history. “I am thrilled to be the new head football coach at Stanford University,” Taylor said. “The opportunity to lead the finest student-athletes in the country is truly a dream come true, and I would like to thank President Tessier-Lavigne, Provost Drell and Bernard Muir. I believe that Stanford Football is perfectly positioned to become champions on the football field while maintaining our world-class reputation for academic excellence.”

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Oakland News Now Blog, Zennie62 YouTube, and Zennie62Media: this Oakland News Now Blog video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. This is what we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now Blog site and Zennie62Media -created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, thus less chance for Oakland News Now Blog, Zennie62 YouTube vloggers to be robbed. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.