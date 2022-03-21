https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfUazp6qo9w



Unofficial 2022 Oakland Running Festival Marathon and Half Marathon Route Preview

In a few weeks, I’ll be running my first #marathon and the Oakland Running Festival. I live in #Oakland so I decided to spend an afternoon driving the route to help me visualize my run. Road rules caused a few detours but not many and I managed to capture most of the route. The marathon route is essentially the #halfmarathon done twice, so this is a super fast preview of the half marathon route – if you want to see the marathon route, all you gotta do is watch this twice 😉

Good luck to all the other runners out there. ‘Hoping our run will be as beautiful as this day was.

Special thanks to @nerdfunk (aka McKay Garner) for letting me use his music to keep us company through this view.

