https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NFj5Jtl1oM



Oakland News Now Presents:

With Mayor Loren Taylor Oakland Has Black Mayor, Police and Fire Chief, DA, CA First Time In History

.

With Mayor Loren Taylor Oakland Has Black Mayor, Police and Fire Chief, DA, CA First Time In History

With now former Oakland District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor elected as the 51st Mayor of Oakland and joining Terry Wiley who becomes the new Alameda County District Attorney, for the first time in Oakland’s 170-year history, we have an African American Mayor, Police and Fire Chief, District Attorney, and City Attorney. And let’s not forget this happened on the same week of the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It also comes at a time when Oakland’s only 1/4th black – which means there was no “black voting mandate” that propelled Loren into office. So we have a majority of candidates for Mayor who were black in a city without a black majority. Moreover, not a single candidate was white female. What that means is white women in Oakland feel they have better opportunities than elected office.

If Mayor Taylor is to realize Oakland as the real, live Wakanda, he has to resolve the gentrification problem such that 60 percent of Oakland’s homeless are black. Moreover, the majority of people running for Mayor of Oakland were black: Taylor, Treva Reid, Seneca Scott, Allyssa Victory, Tyron Jordan (out of Peter Liu, Ignacio De La Fuente, John Reimann, and Sheng Thao). That means all of them were basically applying for the job of Mayor of Oakland. It also points to a split between Oakland’s black poor and black well-connected. Can Mayor Taylor recognize and repair this chasm?

However Loren does it, he will have to. Because at some point either sooner or later the full weight of Oakland’s problems will be officially before him screaming, in some way, “fix me.” More than likely it will be a crime of some magnitude or it could be an action related to Oakland’s giant homeless problem. Whatever the outcome, it will happen, and Mayor Taylor will have to deal with it.

That Mayor Taylor is Oakland’s first black Mayor since Ron Dellums brings up the question of investment. Oakland has been long plagued by institutional investor racism. Will that rear its head again with the departure of two sports teams and looming recession? The question is not if but will Mayor Loren Taylor use creative ways to generate investment – like tax increment financing – to overcome the problem?

Just looking at those two considerations alone – black division and possible disinvestment in Oakland – he will have to. And he needs to bring all of black Oakland, and not a wealthy and well-connected few, with him along the way. And it would be cool to have the Latino community, White community, and Asian community’s help.

Only then will Oakland get to a place where, one day, it can call itself Wakanda.

Wakanda Forever.

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.